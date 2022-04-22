| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Buildings in Northern Ireland empty as civil servants hold back on return to office

Just 4pc of employees at Department for the Economy regularly working at their desks

Department for the Economy offices on Adelaide Strees Expand

Close

Department for the Economy offices on Adelaide Strees

Department for the Economy offices on Adelaide Strees

Department for the Economy offices on Adelaide Strees

John Breslin

Just 4pc of staff at one Executive department have returned to the office on a regular basis.

Only a small number of civil servants across the various departments are back at their desks, with many still working from home more than two months after the last pandemic laws were lifted.

Most Watched

Privacy