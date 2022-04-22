Buildings in Northern Ireland empty as civil servants hold back on return to office

Just 4pc of staff at one Executive department have returned to the office on a regular basis.

Only a small number of civil servants across the various departments are back at their desks, with many still working from home more than two months after the last pandemic laws were lifted.

However, the guidance to work from home where possible was not amended, partly because the Executive collapsed after Paul Givan’s resignation as first minister.

Civil service buildings across Belfast have remained close to empty, even as private firms encourage employees to return to the office, at least part-time.

Executive departments are largely following the guidance around working from home.

The Department of Finance, which manages civil service personnel, is developing a hybrid model of working.

According to the Department for the Economy, around 4pc of its staff go into the office to work regularly.

Its Adelaide Street headquarters in Belfast has remained near empty, as has the Department for Infrastructure across the road, where the few workers and visitors enter the building through an underground garage at the back.

One supervisor at a coffee shop on the street said footfall remained dramatically lower than before the pandemic, about 50pc of what might be expected.

“Given the current public health advice, and in line with all civil service departments, the department is continuing to operate a blended approach to remote and home working depending on business need and job role,” said a Department for the Economy spokesperson.

“Around 4pc of all our staff currently physically attend offices in order to carry out essential work, but this remains under review.”

The department employs a total of 1,288 staff.

The Department for Communities, the largest with 7,244 staff and 1,900 agency workers, said: “Some staff continue to work in offices to ensure the continued provision of critical services that cannot be delivered remotely.”

In the week beginning April 11, 2,076 of its staff were working in the office — 23pc of the total.

The Department of Health, which has taken the lead in framing the advice, said staff remained under instruction to stay at home if possible.

“Given the fact that business needs can change daily, numbers working in the office can fluctuate. However, the majority of DoH staff work from home at any one time,” said the department, which employs 1,150 staff.

The Department of Finance, which has 3,601 staff and 251 agency workers, said: “Those staff who have to be in the workplace to deliver services are working on site”.

The Executive Office, which has 331 employees and 41 agency staff, was unable to say how many were working from home.

The Department of Justice said a “significant” number of its 3,341 employees and 163 agency workers were “required to be in the workplace to provide services that can’t be delivered remotely”.



The Department of Agriculture did not have a response to questions over its numbers.

In England, where the rules on home working were lifted, there have been calls for civil servants to return to the office to ensure that government buildings are at full capacity.

Cabinet Office minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has written to Cabinet colleagues urging them to send a “clear message” to the civil service about returning.