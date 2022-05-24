Building apartments is ‘risky business’ say developers

The spiralling price of building materials is among the deterrents to building apartments. Photo: Stock image

Building apartments is “risky, risky business”, builder representative groups have told TDs and senators.

Access to city centre sites, spiralling material costs and securing funding are just some of the deterrents to building apartments, according to Conor O’Connell, a director of the Construction Industry Federation (CIF).

“Outside of Dublin, I’m aware of apartment projects which have full planning permission, no land costs and are not proceeding because of the viability challenge that’s there,” he said.

“Apartment viability is this conundrum that we’ve been facing for a while in relation to apartment building costs."

He said it is difficult for builders to get funding in advance for apartments as it is “simply not viable”.

“The yield that they look for, it’s at the moment, unviable.

“The extraordinary cost of material inflation has not helped that matter either,” he said.

Mr O’Connell said every report done by his group shows how it is “significantly dearer to construct apartments” and this is due to a “long list of reasons” - including design standards, the amount of materials required and access to city centre sites.

“Apartment funding and forward funding for apartments is a lot more riskier than your traditional houses, which can be built in stages.”

He said that forward funding of €20m to €25m would be required for a “modest” scheme of 50 apartments.

“It’s a risky, risky business,” he said.

Cabinet ministers were told in recent weeks that in 2011, apartments made up 12pc of total housing stock, which is very low compared to an average of 50pc in other European countries.

The Government’s new Crói Cónaithe Cities Fund aims to build 5,000 apartments by giving developers up to €120,000 per apartment in Dublin or up to €144,000 per apartment outside of the capital.

James Benson of the CIF told the Oireachtas Housing Committee that while the fund is “very welcome”, it “doesn’t get over the hurdle of finance”.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has previously said the fund will include a profit margin for developers, but did not specify how much it will be.

The committee heard this is typically 10pc to 15pc.