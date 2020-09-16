Budget drafted on assumption of no-deal Brexit

The forthcoming budget is being prepared on the “assumption” that there will be a no-deal Brexit, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said.

Mr Donohoe said events in the UK have left him with no option but to draft the budget on the basis of Britain leaving the European Union (EU) without securing a trade agreement.

During an online press conference, the minister said the “central planning assumptions” for his budget will be a no-deal Brexit and the continued presence of Covid-19 in the country next year.

Read More

“Both of these of course highlight to all of us the very high level of uncertainty that the economy is facing at the moment but it also reaffirms for Minister McGrath and myself and for the budget and for the country, the importance of putting together a budget that can respond back to the uncertainty that is there, and to help our economy and our society and make its way through a very volatile and changing environment,” Mr Donohoe said.

Separately, Mr Donohoe revealed he plans to “repeat the changes” on carbon taxes introduced in last year's budgets which means they will go up by another €6 to €32 per tonne.

He said he will use funding raised from these measures to invest in climate action policies which will ensure increases in carbon tax do not impact on those who can least afford it.

The minister also confirmed he will not be increasing or decreasing any income taxes in the budget.

Mr Donohoe said he wanted to ensure income tax revenues remained “very steady” to allow him to respond back to the challenges posed by Brexit and Covid.

He said keeping income taxes as they are will also create economic confidence which will lead to international investment in Ireland. He said in previous years the Government would have economic forecasts at this stage of the year which would inform their decision making on the budget.

However, he said the uncertainty around Covid meant they have yet to receive official forecasts.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath announced that €9bn will be set aside in the budget for capital expenditure projects next year. He said the National Development Plan (NDP) for the next decade is still being reviewed and it will not be completed in time for the budget.

Mr McGrath said no decision on social welfare rates has been made ahead of the budget when asked if there was financial leeway for pension or disability payment increases.

The Minister said there will also be no changes to the pandemic unemployment payment which is due to be reduced again tomorrow.

Read More

Online Editors