Budget 2023 to address staff shortages and help poorest families, say ministers

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said the Government will look at proposals as part of the Budget to address staff shortages in areas such as hospitality.

The hospitality sector is reporting staff shortages with some pubs having to close for several days a week.

Government officials have begun Budgetary talks, looking at areas such as childcare, transport and third level education.

Mr Harris said: “When I meet employers and they’re looking for staff across a whole range of areas I think getting the area of childcare right is absolutely key to addressing labour shortages in many areas.

“There are people in this country who would like to be in work, who would like to even work more hours in some cases but they feel that they can’t because of the burden of cost of childcare.

“I think the Government is right to prioritise childcare.”

He said cost should not be a barrier to education and there are “immediate measures” that ministers can sign off on to help struggling families.

“There are also areas in which we could quickly help people, there are some areas which are important to do, let’s not forget that, but people want help now.

“I think both in terms of childcare costs and the costs of education, there are immediate measures that the Government can take.”

Meanwhile Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has said October’s Budget will have “targeted” supports for those families that are struggling the most.

Ms Humphreys said she will be in talks with stakeholders from next month and will target “the most in need” in Budget 2023.

“Last year I got the biggest budget in 14 years for social welfare, it was right across the board increases, but also targeted increases.

“As Minister for Social Protection I'm always going to be looking for supports and as I said for budgets, that will target those who are most in need.”

The Government moved earlier this year to provide a payment of €125 for families on fuel allowance and a further payment of €100 was paid last week to these households.

Ms Humphreys urged people who need a “helping hand” to contact their local community officers and to avail of emergency assistance.

She said that “nobody” should be unable to put bread on the table.

“For people who find themselves in really difficult circumstances we have an essential needs payment, or an urgent needs payment, it’s there. That is the State’s safety net for anybody who finds themselves in difficulty.

“There should be nobody in the country who cannot put bread on the table. The social protection office is there to help people. That is what we want to do and if anybody has difficulty, go to their local community office, I really want to get that message out there,” she said.

Ms Humphreys said essential needs payments are also open to people who are working.

“The community welfare officer is there, social protection is there to help you whether you are on the social welfare payment or whether you are working. There is a lot of people out there who are working and they need that bit of help and that is what we are there for.

“I would encourage anybody who is having difficulty - pick up the phone, you don’t have to go into an office, pick up the phone, have that conversation.”