Budget 2022 will include package to ‘protect take home pay’ of low income workers - Paschal Donohoe

Budget 2022 will include a package which will “protect the take home pay” of low income workers according to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe.

This year’s total budget will be €4.7bn.

It will see €3.2bn allocated for public pay increases and “demographic pressures”. This €3.2bn allocation also includes an increase in capital spending of €1.1bn.

Separately there will be €1bn for “entirely new measures and a €500m “tax package”.

Speaking at the Budget Oversight Committee, he said that there are “great challenges” with the rising cost of living and he said that the package will try to protect the take home pay of workers, particularly low income workers”.

He said that these kinds of workers may be seeing increased taxes due to being back at work.

“If we are acknowledging here that pressures of cost of living are building, then surely measures that try to preserve the take home pay of workers are ones that can contribute to dealing with challenges that are building in the cost of living,” Minister Donohoe added.

“What we are trying to do here is try to keep as much of the wage growth as workers may gain by being able to go back to work and stay in a job, trying to protect as much as that as we can.”

The Government has set an “expenditure ceiling” of €88.2bn for next year.

He said that the Government has three choices for the upcoming budget - either raising taxes, increasing borrowing or reducing spending in other areas and that the Budget will aim to “strike the right balance” between these options.

He also warned that pandemic-era high levels of spending cannot continue as they would add “fuel to the fire”.

“With all economic indicators suggesting that a strong recovery is in prospect, Government should not add ‘fuel to the fire’ by maintaining spending at an unprecedented and unsustainably high level,” he said.

Public debt is now approaching a quarter of a trillion, or €50,000 per person.

He said that this is a “figure which is amongst the highest in the developed world”.

“This debt will have to be paid back, or more likely, rolled over at higher interest rates. The exceptionally low interest rates of today will not last forever.”