Buckingham Palace is to investigate allegations of bullying made against the Duchess of Sussex by former royal staff.

The Times newspaper has reported allegations that during her time as a working royal, Ms Markle drove out two personal assistants and staff were "humiliated" on several occasions.

Underlying the Duchess’ actions, the paper claims, was the view of a number of sources that she wanted to be a "victim" so her "unbearable experience" would convince Harry they had to leave the UK - something her lawyers have denied.

The monarchy's "men in grey suits" have been accused of being aware of the alleged actions of the duchess and of doing "absolutely nothing to protect people".

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

A spokesperson for the Duchess said she is “saddened” by the report she faced a bullying complaint during her time at Kensington Palace.

The spokesperson said: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

