Brutal thieves bag bird seed instead of cash during robbery

The thieves beleived they were stealing cash but made a getaway with a bag of bird seed.

Two bungling criminals were left with no money after all they got from a well-planned cash-in-transit robbery was a bag of bird seed.

The bizarre incident unfolded in Annacotty, Co Limerick, yesterday afternoon when one of the masked thugs brutally assaulted a security employee with an implement, threatened him and grabbed a large bag from the worker.

The raiders escaped in a car which was later found burnt out.

However it can now be revealed that the bag contained no cash and was full of bird seed.

“The security employee had bought the bag of bird seed in a local discount store just before this raid happened,” a senior source said.

“There can be no doubt that the raiders must have thought it was a bag of cash but there was no money in it at all.

“All the indications are that this was a very well planned robbery and that the raiders had the cash van under surveillance and a detailed plan to burn out the car after the robbery but their efforts have come to nothing,” the source added.

No arrests have been made in the case which is being investigated by officers from Henry Street Garda Station.

Last night gardai made an appeal for information on the bizarre case.

Gardaí in Henry Street are appealing for information following an attempted robbery that took place at a retail premises at Annacotty in County Limerick on Friday 15th January 2021.

“The incident occurred shortly after 1.50pm when a car pulled up beside a cash-in-transit van. A masked man exited the passenger’s seat of this car and came towards the van,” a garda spokesman said.

“This man proceeded to assault the cash-in-transit employee with an implement. The driver of the car, who was also a masked male, is alleged to have made threats to the employee during the assault.

“The two men then fled the location soon after in their vehicle.

“No cash was taken during this incident and no serious injuries were reported.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and also to any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the locale of Annacotty to make it available to investigators.

“In particular, Gardaí are seeking information from anyone who may have seen a blue BMW in the Annacotty, Killonan and Tipperary Road areas between 1.40pm and 2.30pm.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111,” a garda spokesman said.

