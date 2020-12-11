Brothers settle case against friend they claim failed to account for €1.25m he was given to invest on their behalf

TWO brothers have settled their High Court actions against a friend over an alleged failure to account for or return €1.25m inheritance they gave him to invest in various projects.

Businessmen Gary and David McGuinness brought proceedings against US-based David Morrisroe, who they claimed failed to return to them or answer their questions about funds they gave to him in 2015 and 2016. The funds were to be invested in Irish and European property and precious gems.

They had claimed that no such investments were ever made by the defendant, that Mr Morrisroe has misappropriated money from them.

Last October the McGuinness brothers, represented by Stephen Byrne, secured temporary injunctions, including a world-wide freezing order restraining Mr Morrisroe from dealing with his assets so as to reduce their value below €1.25m.

They sought the orders over fears the defendant intended to dissipate assets and put them beyond the brothers' reach.

They had also sought orders directing the defendant to repay monies they claimed they were owed.

The allegations of wrongdoing were denied.

The matter returned before the court on several occasions and was adjourned to allow talks between the sides take place, with the restraints remaining in place.

When the matter was mentioned before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds today, the court heard that the matters had been resolved, following out-of-court discussions between the parties' representatives.

Mr Byrne told the court that the proceedings could be struck out, with no order as to who should pay the legal costs of the action.

That matter could be re-entered before the court with a view to enforcing the terms of the settlement, counsel added.

Solicitor Gerald Kean, for Mr Morrisroe, said the orders could be made on consent.

While the settlement agreement is confidential, the court previously heard that as part of the arrangement the brothers are to receive a substantial payment from the defendant.

In October, the court heard that the McGuinness brothers considered the defendant to be a close friend, whom they had known for many years.

They claimed that they had sought Mr Morrisroe's advice on how to make returns on money they had inherited.

They claim Mr Morrisroe convinced them to invest in projects that he was involved in, including land in Co Meath and property in Dublin and Croatia, and to invest in diamonds.

They claimed Mr Morrisroe failed to engage with them when asked for updates on their investments, and that any information he provided was untrue, and that he failed to deliver on promises to repay money.

Those alleged actions by the defendant prompted the brothers to seek the freezing orders against Mr Morrisroe.

