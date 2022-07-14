Brother of teen (14) who drowned on Dublin beach launches fundraiser to cover funeral expenses

The brother of the tragic teenager who drowned on a Dublin beach this week has set up a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses.

Bradley Lulendo (14) died on Monday, July 11 after he got into difficulty while swimming on Burrow Beach.

His brother Pasias Lulendo has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of the funeral.

“I am raising funds for the funeral to help my family during this devastating time,” the fundraiser reads.

“We would appreciate any help we can get.”

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

A family friend told sundayworld.com that the schoolboy was living in Drumcondra with his parents and two siblings.

Originally from Congo and Angola, his heartbroken parents are being comforted by the wider African community in Ireland at their church in Clondalkin.

The Irish Coast Guard has said that there was an extensive search of the coastline before the teen was rescued from the water.

A second teen was also rescued at the same time.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Burrow Beach on Monday evening.

Bradley was rushed to Beaumont Hospital and then later to CHI at Temple Street in Dublin, where he later passed away.



