Broadcaster Joe Duffy joins protesters as memorial wall in Glasnevin Cemetery to be removed due to repeated vandalism

RTÉ Broadcaster Joe Duffy with demonstrators beside a picture in memory of those who died in 1916 during a protest over the decision by Dublin's Glasnevin Cemetery to "discontinue" a memorial wall due to vandalism. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

RTÉ broadcaster Joe Duffy has joined protestors at Glasnevin cemetery who are against plans to remove the Necrology Wall.

The board of Dublin Cemeteries Trust said the wall at the cemetery, which remembers the deaths of British soldiers and RIC, as well as civilians and IRA volunteers that were killed in the 1916 War of Independence, will be “discontinued” following several acts of vandalism.

Mr Duffy was joined by supporters and relatives at the wall – which has been covered up – as he said he is “shocked and saddened” that the names of especially 40 children killed in the rising will be erased.

Paul Scannell, from the 1916 Society, attended the gathering and said the RTÉ broadcaster should be impartial on the matter.

"I have no issue with any of the civilians being on that wall. I have a major issue with members of the British army who fought and died in 1916 being on this wall,” Mr Scannell said.

“I think [this wall] is part of the revisionism that’s going on in this country. This State seems to be ashamed of the fight for Irish freedom, those who fought and died for Irish freedom.”

Asked by the Independent.ie if he disagrees with the vandalism, Mr Scannell said: “I understand it, I’m not going to lose sleep over it.”

Addressing Mr Scannell, Mr Duffy said there is “no hierarchy to death”.

“This is a national wall of necrology. The only common denominator is that you died between 1916 and 1923, there's no judgment,” he said.

“[Discontinuing the wall] is giving in to violence and thuggery, it’s a very small minority of people.

"I’d even be less unhappy if they took down the plastic and let people see the damage, let them see the damage that has been done.

"What’s the harm with reality? The reality is those people died.

“Those children were never named until 2016. Those civilians have hardly ever been named.

"The 54 women that were killed, the civilian women, have never been named, I have the names and they have never been memorialised.

"To simply put everyone's name on that in chronological order is important, no hierarchy of death and no judgment, no reflection just a memorial to those who died. That to me is very very important.”

Ann and Fred Baker said they are very unhappy the wall is being removed, as they regularly visit it to pay their respects to Mr Bakers cousin Ellenor Warbruck.

“My husband’s cousin Ellenor Warbruck was 15 years of age and she was shot in the face at Fumbally Lane, a bystander, and this is the only place that every name is on it,” Ms Baker said.

Áine Ní Shuilleabháin, from Glasnevin, does not want the wall to be taken down as her relative Sean Healy, who died aged 14, is remembered on the wall.

"It’s disgraceful, I couldn’t believe when I heard it that they are going to erase the names,” she said.

However, she added that she does not agree that members of the British army are named on it.

Former Justice minister Charlie Flanagan called the news of the wall being removed a “victory for bullying and intolerance”.

"The wall was designed as a commemorative reminder of the many different experiences of the tumult and trauma of early 20th Century Ireland.

"At that time Ireland was a place of diversity a patchwork quilt with many different backgrounds beliefs and aspirations.

"Sadly today’s decision shows that we have a long road to travel towards respect for the different traditions and multiple narratives that make up these islands.”

A spokesperson for the board of Dublin Cemeteries Trust said the Necrology Wall will be replaced by plain black granite panels on “a date yet to be finalised”.

"It is the firm view of Dublin Cemeteries Trust that if the wall were to be repaired for a third time it would be vandalised again,” the spokesperson added.

"Dublin Cemeteries Trust is not in a position to cover the costs of continually repairing the wall or in the position to provide the security that would be necessary to ensure its protection, nor to guarantee the safety of staff and visitors in the case of further attacks.

"For these reasons, to repair and continue with the Necrology Wall project is no longer feasible.”