Brittany Ferries cancels Irish sailings until mid-May, excluding freight

Freight-only sailings will continue out of Cork and Rosslare.

Brittany Ferries has announced it will not be recommencing its Cork service in March as planned.

Due to current travel restrictions, the company announced today that its flagship passenger service from Cork to France will not resume at the end of March.

It now anticipates that the service will recommence in mid-May. Until then, freight-only sailings will continue out of Cork and Rosslare.

A spokesperson for the company has thanked all freight customers for their support during the crisis but said that 80pc of its annual income is generated by holidaymakers.

Read More

Other Brittany Ferries routes between the UK, France and Spain will also be suspended.

Customers who have a booking before mid-May will be contacted in the coming days and offered alternative travel or a refund.

“Naturally we very much regret any inconvenience that these changes will cause our customers,” said Brittany Ferries’ CEO Christophe Mathieu.

"We had hoped for a return to service for all our routes in mid-March, but the reality is that most people are simply unable to travel at this time.

"Booking levels are extremely low and we are relying on loans to carry us through this difficult period.

"It is therefore simply not viable to run loss-making routes at this time.”

Mr Mathieu said the company is rallying for government to set out a “pragmatic, co-ordinated and clear roadmap to safely re-open travel as soon as the health situation permits.”

He added: “We believe that the ramp-up of vaccines means that this re-opening could be considered sooner rather than later.”

Online Editors