Britney Spears reveals she is pregnant with her third child

Britney Spears has revealed that she is pregnant with her third child.

The Toxic singer, 40, announced she is expecting a child with her partner Sam Asghari on Instagram on Monday, where she revealed that she took a pregnancy test after gaining weight following the pair’s recent vacation to Hawaii.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” Spears wrote, adding that Asghari, who she referred to as her husband after they seemingly secretly married this year, suggested she was “food pregnant”.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby,” she continued.

In the post, Spears then claimed that she may be expecting twins, with the pop star, who shares sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex Kevin Federline, adding that she “got a little more food pregnant”.

“It’s growing!!! If two are in there … I might just loose [sic] it,” Spears wrote.

According to Spears, she will not be going out in public much, as she noted that she doesn’t want the paparrazzi to get their “money shot” of her pregnancy.

