British police widen next-of-kin search for 70 year old man without a family to Ireland

Police are searching in Ireland for the next of kin of a 70-year-old man who died in Scarborough on January 2.

British police have widened the next-of-kin search for a 70 year old man without a family to Ireland.

Simon Curtis Smith died at his home address in Scarborough in North Yorkshire aged 70 on January 2.

However, enquiries by the North Yorkshire Police have not yet identified Mr Smith’s next of kin.

Police now believe that his relatives may be in Ireland, although they do not know where.

The search has now been widened to Ireland and the coroner has appealed to people in Ireland who may be related to Mr Smith.

“Our coroner’s officers are appealing to people in Ireland as they continue their search to find the next of kin of Simon Curtis Smith who died at his home address in Scarborough aged 70,” said a spokesperson for the force.

“Anyone who can help locate any members of his family is asked to contact the Coroners Office on 01609 643168.”

Online Editors