British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer reveals deep concerns at attitude of DUP to Irish counterpart Ivana Bacik

Irish Labour party leader Ivana Bacik TD & UK Leader of the Opposition, Keir Starmer, MP during a vist by the UK oppostion leader to Dublin. Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has told his Irish counterpart Ivana Bacik about his deep concerns about the attitude of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Mr Starmer, who hopes one day to be the UK prime minister, was in Dublin to meet, among others, the Taoiseach at Government Buildings, describing the encounter as “positive.”

He confirmed the two men discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol - but declined to give any detail.

Irish Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik met her British counterpart on what was his first official visit to Ireland as leader.

She said they had discussed the need for a fair and lasting resolution to the ongoing political turmoil in Northern Ireland, following the Assembly elections and withdrawal from devolved government of the DOP.

Ms Bacik said the British Government’s approach to the protocol was “reckless,” reflecting the Taoiseach’s comments that perseverance in tearing up some of its provisions through domestic legislation could lead to “a new low point” in relations.

She added the attitude of the Democratic Unionist Party was of deep concern to “us both,” referring to Mr Starmer.

“The people of Northern Ireland deserve better than to have their democracy and institutions used as a bargaining chip,” Ms Bacik said.

"I was glad that Keir Starmer and his British Labour colleagues met both the Taoiseach and the Minister for Foreign Affairs to discuss these challenges.

“As we navigate a way through, we must ensure the protection of peace, prosperity and parity of esteem in Northern Ireland, as well as the rule of law.”

The spirit of the Good Friday Agreement remains the yardstick which should continue to inspire all sides to reach a resolution, she said.

"Labour wants a united Ireland, a shared island and it believes in our potential to build a true republic. But we believe that unification means a unity of people before any unity of territory,” Ms Bacik added.

Mr Stamer said: “We are talking about all of the issues of concern as you can imagine, not just the protocol, but also legacy issues – and relations between Ireland and the UK, which are very important to us as a party.”

Mr Starmer said his visit to Dublin was part of a serious set of meetings, which will continue in Belfast tomorrow.

He declined to outline what he said to the Taoiseach, or to answer questions about whether he was opposed to Britain acting unilaterally on the protocol, as has been signalled by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.