British Labour leader Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner have not been issued with fixed penalty notices for alleged lockdown regulation breaches while campaigning in April 2021, Durham Police said.

It is a huge boost for the Labour leader, coming a day after Tory rival Boris Johnson issued his resignation as Prime Minister following a series of ‘partygate’ revelations and other political controversies.

Read More

The investigation into alleged Covid rules breaches by the Labour pair had been dubbed 'beergate’.

Both promised to step down if they were found to have broken the rules in April 2021, ahead of the Hartlepool by-election.

Sir Keir Starmer was videoed drinking a bottle of beer over a takeaway curry in the offices of Mary Foy MP in Durham. It later emerged Ms Rayner was present.

More to follow.