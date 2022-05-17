Britain acting like a ‘rogue state’ on Troubles amnesty, says Mary Lou McDonald

BRITAIN is “akin to a rogue state” for going it alone on an amnesty for atrocities in the Troubles, says Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

“They are proceeding with an amnesty for their troops. This is an outrage,” she told the Dáil.

She was commenting on a UK Government move to introduce a form of statute of limitations for some perpetrators of Troubles crimes.

Under the plan individuals who cooperate with a new truth recovery mechanism would be granted immunity from future prosecution.

The move marks a departure from the Stormont House Agreement, which envisaged no type of amnesty for perpetrators.

Ms McDonald said families would also be denied access to inquests henceforth. “It's totally outside of international law," she said.

“And I have to say it means definitively now the shredding of the Stormont House agreement. It is, to me, akin to the actions of a rogue state.”

The British government was again acting unilaterally and refusing to implement what had been agreed, Ms McDonald argued.

“They refuse to work in partnership with anybody, as the Irish Government, above all, can relate. “They treat families and survivors with utter contempt.”

She asked the Taoiseach to stand with the families and to “call out the actions of the British administration.”

Mr Martin said in reply that the Stormont House Agreement remained the agreed position of the two Governments and all of the political parties in Northern Ireland.

“This unilateral departure by the United Kingdom is not welcome,” he said.

“I've made it consistently clear to the British Prime Minister on an ongoing basis that unilateralism does not work.”

He said he didn't see that any serious effort had been made to implement Stormont House at all.

“I've met with quite a number of victims’ organisations over the last number of months, and I stand with victims of all atrocities, not just those perpetrated by the British armed forces,” Mr Martin said.

Some terrible atrocities had been committed “and we need full accountability in respect of all. That needs to happen," he said.

It was “regrettable” that the British Government was moving unilaterally on legacy issues, “which would appear to be in the context of a domestic party-political agenda, as opposed to the broader issues,” the Taoiseach added.

“I don't underestimate the challenges of trying to be fair all around, but the victims are very clear.

“They want no amnesty. They want full accountability.

“They want people are brought before the court as possible, and they want people prosecuted.”