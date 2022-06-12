‘Bring Winkie Irvine down’: Order that went out from highest level after Simon Coveney bomb plot

UVF boss Winkie Irvine effectively signed his own arrest warrant when his ‘B’ Company gang targeted Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney in a hoax bomb alert.

The attack, which made international headlines, was hugely embarrassing for PSNI chiefs and caused fury at the highest levels of the British and Irish governments.

Insiders said a decision was made to bring down the UVF ‘B’ Company leader, whose role as a taxpayer-funded peacemaker has been exposed as a sham.

The 46-year-old community worker was remanded in custody after a hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court yesterday, charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

He was arrested outside the Liverpool club in the Shankill area of the city following a June 9 police surveillance operation. The weapons and ammo were discovered in the boot of his car.

A detective told the court that cops had planned to arrest him on an “unrelated matter” — understood to be in connection with the hoax UVF bomb that forced Mr Coveney to flee a peace conference at a north Belfast interface in March.

It was while watching Irvine that a van pulled up next to his vehicle and a bag containing the firearms and bullets was placed in the boot. A 51-year-old loyalist from Larne who was driving the van was also arrested.

Security sources fear the gun seizure is an indication that the UVF is intent on further violence around the Northern Ireland Protocol. The terror gang has already warned that it plans to target Irish government buildings if the Irish Sea border issue is not resolved.

“Intelligence suggests the UVF is preparing for street violence over the summer,” said an insider.

“It’s concerning that such a high-profile figure like Winkie Irvine has been charged with possessing firearms and ammo. You would expect that of a low-ranking UVF member, not the ‘B’ Company commander.”

Sources explained how Irvine, who also sat on the Police Community Partnership Board in north Belfast, was targeted by the PSNI after the Coveney bomb hoax caused huge anger among senior politicians and police.

“Winkie sat in meetings with people like Bobby Singleton (PSNI Assistant Chief Constable), talking about ending paramilitarism while the ‘B’ Company group that he leads was targeting government ministers,” added the insider. “It was completely duplicitous and he is paying the price for that now.”

Irvine’s links to powerful establishment figures were revealed at his failed bail hearing, with defence barrister Joe Brolly saying he has “significant contacts” with government officials and PSNI chiefs.

His arrest is also hugely embarrassing for Irish politicians who have feted him for years as a man of peace.

The loyalist’s jailing on remand meant he missed his graduation from Maynooth University, following the completion of a master’s degree funded in part by the Irish government.

He has been pictured on several occasions with prominent politicians including the ex-Irish foreign minister Charlie Flanagan. Others whose company Irvine has been photographed in include former PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton.

Former Chief Constable George Hamilton, Winkie Irvine, and Sean 'Spike' Murray

As a senior project manager with Intercomm, the UVF chief earns around £35,000 per year working on peace-building initiatives. His salary is bankrolled by the taxpayer and other organisations such as the International Fund for Ireland (IFI).

In March the IFI launched a multi-million programme to encourage safer community celebrations around loyalist bonfires, with groups encouraged to apply for grants.

Until his arrest, Irvine sat on the panel which heard these applications. He also represented Intercomm last month at a Communities in Transition (CIT) event in a Newtownabbey hotel.

CIT is a controversial £23m Executive Office fund set up to end paramilitarism, but which critics say is being taken advantage of by paramilitaries.

Civil service sources predict Irvine’s arrest on UVF firearms charges will end his career as a publicly paid community worker who has police chiefs and politicians on speed-dial.

While he languishes on remand at Maghaberry, the UVF has started an internal investigation into his arrest.

Although at an early stage, there is a strong suspicion that Irvine was set up by someone within the terror gang.

Police claims in court about how the loyalist was to be arrested in connection with an “unrelated matter”, and how undercover officers happened across the alleged firearms handover, are being taken with a large pinch of salt.

Veteran loyalist Ian ‘Spud’ Wilson is tipped to be Irvine’s temporary replacement as ‘B’ Company commander. The 59-year-old was jailed for 10 years in 1994 after being arrested in a UVF bomb factory.

Although a known paramilitary boss for two decades, Irvine has managed to avoid prison until now. The only other time he spent behind bars was in France 20 years ago when he was among a group of loyalists arrested for disorderly behaviour following a visit to the Somme.

Irvine first rose to prominence in 2000 when he grabbed an LVF flag from a band taking part in a UDA parade along the Shankill Road.

This led to Johnny Adair’s UDA C Company shooting up the Rex Bar in revenge — an attack that sparked a bloody feud with the UVF which claimed seven lives.

Two years earlier he was filmed wearing a balaclava at a UVF show of strength and reading out a terror statement.

In 2014 Irvine was arrested by detectives investigating the 2002 kneecapping of teenager Craig McCausland, who was later murdered by the UVF. He was freed without charge.

Irvine was also famously pictured throwing a beer crate at republicans during a 2005 sectarian riot on the Crumlin Road interface in north Belfast.

Despite photographic evidence existing of him taking part in the disturbances, he was not charged.