‘Bring Winkie Irvine down’: Order that went out from highest level after Simon Coveney bomb plot

Feted by Irish politicians as man of peace, the moment top loyalist betrayed that trust governments moved against him

Ciaran Barnes

UVF boss Winkie Irvine effectively signed his own arrest warrant when his ‘B’ Company gang targeted Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney in a hoax bomb alert.

The attack, which made international headlines, was hugely embarrassing for PSNI chiefs and caused fury at the highest levels of the British and Irish governments.

