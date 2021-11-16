Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman say rugby prayer at son's christening

Brian O’Driscoll has shared some snaps from his son’s christening – including one of the hilarious and unconventional prayers read out during the service.

The Irish rugby legend and his wife Amy Huberman celebrated their 10-month-old son Ted’s christening over the weekend.

The couple welcomed their third child during lockdown on December 28, 2020.

They are also parents to eight-year-old Sadie and six-year-old Billy.

Both Brian and Amy gave fans an insight into Ted’s big day by sharing some behind-the-scenes photos to Instagram.

Leinster legend BOD posted a photo of the incredible custom-made christening cake followed by a picture with Ted's godparents smiling at the altar before sharing a snap of an unorthodox prayer of the faithful about Ireland's rugby squad.

The prayer read: “Dear Lord, we pray that Ireland haven’t peaked again in the middle of the of a Rugby World Cup cycle and that we can finally get to the holy grail of a semi final. Lord hear our prayer.”

Captioning the post, the Dubliner wrote: “The chocolate biscuit cake was almost too pretty to eat @mackenziegenevieve (but we managed it). SAVAGE it was.

“Great day with family and friends and big shout out to @noelsmorris and Grelish for nailing their godparenting roles. Also not sure prayers of the faithful come any more heartfelt! #Ted”

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to congratulate baby Ted on his christening day, including actor Victoria Smurfit, who said: “Congratulations Ted!”

Others wanted to let the couple know how much they enjoyed the rugby-themed prayer of the faithful, with one follower writing: “Love the prayer.. Can't we aim for a final please, o Lord as I get too much grief living here in London.”

Another said: “You guys are just gas. This is how all of life should be approached.”

While a third chimed in: “Lord gracefully hear us.”