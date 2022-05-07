Brian Dowling: Our battles for surrogacy or adoption left me feeling angry

Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur Gourounlian have said they faced difficulty trying to start a family in Ireland due to their sexuality.

The couple announced on Thursday that they’re expecting their first child later this year and revealed that their surrogate is currently in the second trimester.

The Big Brother star said they sought help from friends and family who had already gone through the surrogacy process.

“I do know that we did ring some people in Ireland, and they were not even entertaining the conversation with us. I remember ringing someone and they were like ‘no we don’t do that’ because it’s two men,” he said.

“We were lucky enough we went somewhere else and that was all amazing because I think as individuals, you want to start out and say are we healthy enough, can we have children?”

“But to be shut down straight away just ... because you’re in a same sex relationship and you’re married and you’re gay.”

The Dancing With The Stars judge added: “Without even advising us... as soon as you said gay, the word gay, it was completely like different.”

Mr Dowling said the couple have wanted to start a family since 2018. Currently, there are no laws governing domestic or international surrogacy in Ireland.

“I feel people from our community are vulnerable when they’re going to countries where things aren’t being done properly and people are being taken advantage of,” he told Amy Huberman on Aldi’s Mamia & Me podcast.

“We are lucky enough we were guided to go to the right places. When you’re segregated and told to go away, you’re not welcome, it drives people to go down other avenues that maybe they wouldn’t.”

“But people want families and just because we’re gay, who decides ‘Oh you can’t have a family because we don’t do that here’? It’s just ridiculous.”

Mr Gourounlian said the couple contemplated the idea of adopting in Ireland but that it was “so hard”.

Dowling said: “We had two conversations and then we didn’t because the attitude again was the whole gay thing.”

Mr Gourounlian said he was told in 2020 that “it’ll be very hard, there’s no kids to adopt”.

“I got a little bit angry, not in a bad way, where it’s like I can save a child’s life, I’m here to give everything and I can’t. I was very upset, but it’s like no you can’t have it,” he said.

The couple both shared the happy news in a video on Instagram on Thursday and wrote: “It completely fills our heart to be able to reveal we are pregnant and due to our beautiful bundle of joy later this year.

"We actually never thought this day would be a reality for us. We fully realise & understand how lucky & blessed we are for this to be happening.

"For a lot of us out there & especially people from our community we have to fight harder & push harder for what others consider to be something that can be achieved easily.

“Myself & Arthur have been keeping the biggest secret the past few months, but it’s put the biggest smiles in our hearts & on our faces.

"We can’t wait to meet you, hug you & love you for the rest of our lives Baby Dowling Gourounlian is on the way people.”