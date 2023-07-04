Brian Cowen looking forward to walking his daughter down the aisle as he recovers from stroke

Offaly politician is still working to overcome paralysis on his right side and is walking with a cane

"I was very lucky, the type of stroke I had three out of four don’t make it," says Brian Cowen. Photo: David Conachy

Brian Cowen says he is now “doing great” after what felt like a long stint in hospital. Photo: Mark Condren

Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen says the idea of walking his eldest daughter up the aisle at her wedding later this year is motivating him to work towards recovery after his stroke in 2019.

The Offaly politician says he is now “doing great” after what felt like a long stint in hospital.

But he is still working to overcome paralysis on his right side and is walking with a cane.

Mr Cowen shared the positive update about his recovery with listeners to Midlands 103 in conversation with Will Faulkner.

“The length of time in hospital was a long time, 12 months is a long time,” he said.

“I’m in great form. I was very lucky, the type of stroke I had three out of four don’t make it. The one out of four that remain, many don’t recover to the extent they were before.”

Early on in his recovery he said he struggled to make conversation and had a “loss of words” but said this has since “dissipated”.

The former Laois-Offaly TD said that his physical recovery has been “slower” than his mental and he is walking with the aid of a cane.

“You make most of your recovery after six to nine months and then what you get after that is based on your constant repetition,” he said.

“The paralysis caused by the stroke on my right side has not left me. What you’re trying to do is awaken your nervous system again.

“I’m able to walk about, if a little slowly. Not totally 100pc but we’re getting there,” he said.

He thanked staff at St Vincent’s Hospital and the Royal Hospital Donnybrook for helping with his recovery.

Mr Cowen also discussed sports and music and spoke at length about politics.

He said that, despite increased public scrutiny from social media, he would still be active in politics if he were starting off today.

“I’m interested in what goes on in my country, who runs my country, who gets support to do the job that needs to be done,” he said.

“I think people need to look at all these things from a positive point of view. It’s almost hip now to be negative, to have a view which is shared by others. Social media for example is a good thing. It can be a terrible thing.”

He said people should put energy into doing something positive and changing “something they’re indignant about” rather than a “constant stream of negativity”.

He identified housing as a “huge issue” and praised the work done by the Simon Community. Mr Cowen has been a member of the board of Midlands Simon Community since 2013.

He also reflected on the role he played during the peace process in the North. On the state of relations between Ireland and the UK today, he said there wasn’t any regression but not enough progress was being made.

“I think not enough people put the same amount of effort into it as the original people did. We have a situation in unionism at the moment that’s a bit frayed at the edges but it’ll hopefully sort itself out.

“It usually allows for a bit of time and then people get back to business.”

In a game of political word association, Mr Cowen described Tony Blair as “genuine”, Micheál Martin as “patient” and couldn’t say for certain how Mary Lou McDonald would do if elected Taoiseach.

Looking to the future, he said he plans to keep engaging with the various projects he’s involved in.