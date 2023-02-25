| 3.4°C Dublin

Brexiteers take note – this is what a real hard border with the EU looks like

Fionnán Sheahan

Ukrainians brace for a fresh assault from Russia as schools close for three days this week. By Fionnán Sheahan in Shehyni, Ukraine, on the border with Poland

Mariana Kostiuk, a school manager in Ukraine, at the border village of Shehyni. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Refugees from the war in Ukraine queue at the border before crossing into Poland. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Ukrainians going back into Ukraine from Poland at the Medyka border crossing. Pic: Mark Condren Expand
Refugees Marina and her son Radomir from Kiev arriving into Poland at the Medyka border crossing. Pic: Mark Condren Expand
A Ukrainian wait wait for family to arrive at Przemysl train station in Poland. Pic: Mark Condren Expand
Anastasia Horiacha from Ukraine, who spent the last year in Rosslare, Co Wexford, at Przemysl train station in Poland. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began one year ago (February 24). After fleeing to Ireland with her mother Tetiana, following the Russian invasion, she is travelling back to her city of Bila Tserkva, near Kiev. Pic:Mark Condren 22.2.2023 Expand
Refugees arriving into Poland at the Medyka border crossing. Pic: Mark Condren Expand

Refugees from the war in Ukraine queue at the border before crossing into Poland. Photo: Mark Condren

Ukrainians going back into Ukraine from Poland at the Medyka border crossing. Pic: Mark Condren

Refugees Marina and her son Radomir from Kiev arriving into Poland at the Medyka border crossing. Pic: Mark Condren

A Ukrainian wait wait for family to arrive at Przemysl train station in Poland. Pic: Mark Condren

Anastasia Horiacha from Ukraine, who spent the last year in Rosslare, Co Wexford, at Przemysl train station in Poland. The Russian invasion of Ukraine began one year ago (February 24). After fleeing to Ireland with her mother Tetiana, following the Russian invasion, she is travelling back to her city of Bila Tserkva, near Kiev. Pic:Mark Condren 22.2.2023

Refugees arriving into Poland at the Medyka border crossing. Pic: Mark Condren

Mariana Kostiuk, a school manager in Ukraine, at the border village of Shehyni. Photo: Mark Condren

The Straż Graniczna – Polish Border Guard was a tad confused by the Irish passport being presented to her in the EU citizens’ queue.

Eh... British?” she asked in broken English.

