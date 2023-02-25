Brexiteers take note – this is what a real hard border with the EU looks like

The Straż Graniczna – Polish Border Guard was a tad confused by the Irish passport being presented to her in the EU citizens’ queue.

“Eh... British?” she asked in broken English.

“No. Irish. European Union.”

“Eh... you are Brexit,” she replied.

“No. Irish. European Union.”

The guard smiles, hands back the passport and waves us on. For all the fuss the Brexiteers were making about getting back their “iconic” blue passports for the first time in 30 years, the colour makes little enough difference.

Read More

In fairness, they don’t tend to get too many Irish passports at the checkpoint at Medyka in Poland – the frontier between the EU and the former Soviet Union.

Boris Johnson, Jeffrey Donaldson and all the rest of the Brexiteer brigade should pay a visit here if they want to see what a real hard border with the European Union looks like.

Expand Close Refugees Marina and her son Radomir from Kiev arriving into Poland at the Medyka border crossing. Pic: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Refugees Marina and her son Radomir from Kiev arriving into Poland at the Medyka border crossing. Pic: Mark Condren

A year ago, this was the busiest exit point for refugees fleeing the war as it is on a direct route from Kyiv and Lviv. As tens of thousands of refugees flooded in, a makeshift series of marquees was set up by humanitarian aid agencies, offering food, clothes and supplies to the displaced.

The Polish authorities bussed refugees on from here as fast as possible to reception centres and transport hubs to take them to destinations across Europe.

The local sports centre took some of the overflow, providing a camp bed for the night before refugees moved on elsewhere. For five months, the large hall accommodated up to 350 people a night. At its peak last March, 400 people slept there, manager Robert says, as he points to passageways where every square inch was taken up at the time.

The UN refugee agency renovated the centre after it ceased to be needed as emergency accommodation, but there’s always a chance it will be needed again.

Now there is little evidence of all that activity in Medyka. It’s more of a regular border crossing, albeit still busy with refugees heading back home. The border complex stretches for about a kilometre from Medyka in Poland to the village of Shehyni.

Expand Close Ukrainians going back into Ukraine from Poland at the Medyka border crossing. Pic: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ukrainians going back into Ukraine from Poland at the Medyka border crossing. Pic: Mark Condren

The approach roads on both sides have a series of 24-hour car parks in fields, where people park up and cross the border if they don’t have insurance to drive on both sides.

The Polish side has a raft of little huts selling foreign currency, there’s an off-licence and a coffee shop serving a fine goulash. Inside, a young man named Andrii waits for his girlfriend to come back across the border. She has driven over a Nissan jeep and supplies for the army, bought with money raised in Warsaw.

Despite being of military age, Andrii got out a month ago, somehow obtaining a visa.

“I think the war will be three to five years long and my country grows poorer all the time,” he said.

A curious group of elderly people huddle around outside approaching those travelling. They are selling vodka and cigarettes smuggled across the border.

About 100 yards away is a Biedronka supermarket, the Polish equivalent of Lidl or Aldi, located right beside the main road. In between this little commercial centre and the gates to the passport control is a wasteland. A year ago, this was a mass of humanity as thousands of refugees made their way into Poland fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Expand Close A Ukrainian wait wait for family to arrive at Przemysl train station in Poland. Pic: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A Ukrainian wait wait for family to arrive at Przemysl train station in Poland. Pic: Mark Condren

Heading up the footpath towards the gates, there are mobile phone company kiosks and a couple of prefab offices for aid agencies, the UN Refugee Agency and Oxfam. Two young women, Anna and Kateryna, wearing designer brands and rolling heavy suitcases, are going home to the suburbs of Kyiv after being in Germany for 11 months.

At a gate marked for travellers only, the path splits in two: on the left are people coming from Ukraine and to the right are those going in.

Getting into Ukraine is easy enough. Entering Polish passport control through a turnstile, there are queues for “EU” and “All passports” which move swiftly. Then there’s a walk of 500 yards uphill along a path that is enclosed by high fences, through what is effectively no man’s land. Coming into Ukrainian passport control, the heightened level of security is immediately noticeable.

A soldier sits back on a chair with an AK-74 assault rifle – a variation of the AK-47 machine gun – resting across his lap. A border guard stamps the passport without any issue about being British or Irish.

Outside the door is a guard hut with soldiers inside, with a sign for foreign soldiers arriving to join up with the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine. A large yellow and blue sign saying “Welcome to Ukraine” rests on a fence with barbed wire across the top.

The difference in the level of economic development between the two countries is immediately noticeable. On the Polish side is a new dual carriageway, finished in the past year, which links to the motorway network across Poland and into Europe. On the Ukraine side, there’s a single lane each way road with a sign for “Lviv 80 Chop 360 Kyiv 635”.

Expand Close Refugees arriving into Poland at the Medyka border crossing. Pic: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Refugees arriving into Poland at the Medyka border crossing. Pic: Mark Condren

The traffic is hectic with trucks, buses, vans and taxis all arriving into this bottleneck. This country road takes vehicles from eight lanes inside the border complex. Again, there are a series of huts selling insurance, foreign currency and vodka, and a big store long since closed.

Such was the chaos last year that Ukrainian refugees were walking up to 15km to the border to then join 4km long queues.

Mariana Kostiuk, a school manager for the area, remembers well the unprecedented scenes and worries it will be repeated. “All the road was busy and we had four kilometres where all the road was full with people,” she explains in pretty good English. “It was terrible. We are sure it will be again this year because Putin says he wants to kill all of Ukraine.”

The anniversary has actually caused a lull in activity at the border as people are staying at home and bracing for an expected onslaught. “The border this week is very quiet because we are afraid what will happen this day, because it is one year of the day the war starts. We closed all schools for three days this week because we are afraid what Russia will do,” Mariana says.

The return trip back into Poland is a more onerous task. Going through the Ukrainian passport control is quick enough as it’s quiet. Entering the EU sees a queue quickly develop at the Polish border post. Elderly people, women and children queue up outside in caged-in passageways. Entering through a turnstile, there is a customs and security check where each bag is searched and everyone is scanned with a handheld metal detector. Then it’s on to the passport check. It’s easy to see how a backlog can quickly develop.

On the far side of the adjoining fence, trucks are checked by the Polish border guards. A sniffer dog is led by his handler around a lorry carrying tiles and sanitary ware. A guard climbs into the back of an articulated lorry trailer in the next bay carrying pallets of wrapped goods. Checks are significant and lengthy.

It’s as hard a border as you can get. This is just what our own Government fought so hard to fend off by emphasising to the European Union that a hard border on the island of Ireland, between the EU and UK, was the worst possible scenario of Brexit.

The ongoing threat from hardline Brexiteers to tear up the Northern Ireland protocol means the prospect of a hard border to protect the single market still lingers.