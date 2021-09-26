Brexit threats not helpful in solving Northern Ireland problems, says EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness

Mairead McGuinness, European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union. Photo by Delmi Alvarez/Bloomberg

TRIGGERING a safeguard clause in the Brexit deal governing trade with Northern Ireland was ‘not helpful’, EU financial services commissioner Mairead McGuinness has told Britain.

"I don't think that that is the first approach, we should try and find solutions. I think threats are not helpful and I think Article 16 is used in very extreme circumstances," Ms McGuinness told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

Article 16 of the Northern Irish protocol covers post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland. it details so-called safeguard measures, which allow either party to take unilateral action if there is an unexpected negative effect arising from the agreement.

The European Commission will present a package of measures to try and solve the problems of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the coming weeks.

Ms McGuinness told RTÉ that "within a few weeks time there will be a considerable package to address those really specific concerns, and I would hope that we can all move forward, implement, deal with the immediacy of the difficulties.”

On the licensing and distribution of medicines, she said: "The European Union has no desire, and would never deprive the people of Northern Ireland from supply of medicine so we will fix that, that is essential."

Another issue is the matter of SPS checks, which are vetinary and food safety controls.

"Voices in Northern Ireland want an agreement - an SPS as we call it – agreement on these issues. I'm not so sure that that's the view within London, within the political bodies. But I would ask them to look at that because it will be a big part of the solution.

"To be very clear, we do not see any solutions emerging from opening everything to renegotiation.

"We have to solve the problems as they exist on the ground - and I would really stress that the effort in Brussels, led by Maros Šefcovic to find practical solutions and to bring our member states with us on this is immense, and I believe we will deliver on that in finding solutions."