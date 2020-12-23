Brexit deal now imminent – EU sources

A Brexit trade deal is imminent, several EU sources said, but could provide no details on what has clinched it.

Earlier in the day, talks hinged on EU access to UK fishing waters, with both sides still haggling over quotas, transition periods and the distance each side could fish into the other’s zones.

They had also been squabbling over how - and in what sectors - the EU will be able to retaliate if it believes the UK has undercut it on product standards, state aid or fisheries.

Negotiations were escalated to leaders’ level this week after EU and UK teams exhausted all their options.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and UK prime minister Boris Johnson spoke over the phone more than once this week, including on Monday evening to try to work out a deal on fishing rights.

Diplomats were upbeat on Wednesday after nine months of intensive talks, which have been going into the night and over the weekend for the last couple of months.

Many were hopeful of an announcement as early as Wednesday evening.

“After nine months of gestation, surely it’s time something’s delivered,” said one EU source.

EU officials were still discussing and drafting the final deal on Wednesday, with the final text likely to be well over 1000 pages long.

There is not enough time left for the European Parliament to vote on the text before the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December.

“All of the things necessary for a proper political process are not possible for the time being,” said German MEP Martin Schirdewan, a member of the European Parliament’s Brexit coordination group. “Those who should take the political decision and give their consent are not even aware of the details.”

Online Editors