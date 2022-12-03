Brendan O'Connor sues Mediahuis Ireland following alleged data breach

JOURNALIST Brendan O’Connor is taking legal action against Mediahuis Ireland.

It is understood that the action being taken by the RTÉ presenter and Sunday Independent journalist relates to an alleged major data breach eight years ago.

Mediahuis Ireland is the publisher of this website and newspapers including the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and Sunday World. It was formerly known as Independent News & Media (INM).

A number of people have taken legal action over concerns that their privacy and data protection rights were breached during the alleged "interrogation" of INM data back-up tapes by an external company in 2014.

The “interrogation” was allegedly done at the direction of then INM chairman Leslie Buckley and is said to have been paid for by a company owned by Denis O'Brien, who was INM's largest shareholder at the time.

Mediahuis, the Belgian-Dutch group which bought INM in 2019, has been anxious to resolve the cases, which it considers to be a legacy issue.

It is understood around €2m has been provisioned for the settlement of lawsuits.

In October the Irish Independent reported that, among those whose cases are understood to have been settled or are close to being settled, are former INM chief executive Vincent Crowley and former INM journalist Sam Smyth.

Cases taken by PR executives Mark Kenny, Jonathan Neilan, Harriet Mansergh and Jenny Kilroy are also understood to fall into this category.

A number of other lawsuits are also understood to have been resolved.

However Mr O’Connor’s case was issued just last week, on December 2.

Mr O’Connor did not comment when contacted today.

Mediahuis Ireland has also been asked to comment.

Mediahuis Ireland is separately suing Mr Buckley for damages for alleged breach of duty and misrepresentation in connection with the data interrogation.

Mr Buckley has rejected the accusations and vowed to "robustly defend himself".

The data tapes are said to have been taken to the premises of another company outside the jurisdiction and interrogated over a period of months.

In a High Court judgment in 2019, Mr Justice Peter Kelly said the operation was allegedly directed by Mr Buckley and paid for by a company owned by Denis O'Brien.

Other members of the INM board were allegedly not aware of the operation at the time, the judge said.