Brendan Kennelly hailed as an Irish literary genius ‘who will shine for eternity’ at funeral mass

Poet Brendan Kennelly during his time as professor in Trinity College Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

The Ballylongford altar was decorated with harvest items including pumpkins, corn, straw and sheaves for the funeral of Brendan Kennelly. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Fr Michael Hussey says funeral mass for the late poet and academic Brendan Kennelly in the Church of St Michael the Archangel, Ballylongford, Co Kerry today, with family and friends in attendance. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Poet Brendan Kennelly (85) was hailed at his requiem mass in his beloved Kerry as an Irish literary genius "who will shine for eternity".

The requiem mass, at the Church of St Michael the Archangel, in Ballylongford, was limited to family members because of Covid-19 restrictions – but tributes to the Trinity College Dublin (TCD) professor were paid by all sectors of Irish society, from Kerry relatives, neighbours and friends to those in the cultural, sporting, artistic and political world.

Tributes focused on his humanity and how his poetry and writing reflected the issues which impacted ordinary people.

Ballylongford parish priest Fr Michael Hussey said they were gathered to honour a treasured poet, academic, scholar and teacher.

He said there was the makings of a wonderful play in the gathering of departed geniuses in heaven for breakfast – Brendan Kennelly, Patrick Kavanagh, Seamus Heaney, John B Keane, Bryan MacMahon and Brendan Behan.

Read More

"What are creative people doing when they commit their material to paper – they are trying to safeguard memory?

"I think that is a powerful way of describing what is left behind by creative people that their work should be seen as safeguarding memory.”

He said the word "death" was too ugly and rough for a wordsmith like Brendan Kennelly.

"It marks a homecoming – Brendan's life is now complete and the full story can be told. It is a wonderful thought – the final thought is life, not death. Resurrected life."

Mourners were told that anyone who met the poet over his lifetime immediately loved him because of his kind and warm personality.

"There are many Kerry accents but Brendan's was probably the nicest, the brightest and the most glorious.

"Who wouldn't fall in love with him? Of course all the women loved him with the soft smile, the gentle (manner) and the lovely soft voice. Say no more."

He said 30 years ago a Sunday newspaper published a two-page interview with Brendan.

"Memorising, he (Brendan) said, was an act of love. Now tell that to a 15 or 16-year-old doing their Junior Cert or their Leaving Cert. But as years go by, when you remember bits of knowledge and wisdom from things like poems, it is a gift of memory.

"For most of his work, Brendan was a teacher… they shine out like stars for all eternity."

Expand Close The Ballylongford altar was decorated with harvest items including pumpkins, corn, straw and sheaves for the funeral of Brendan Kennelly. Photo: Domnick Walsh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Ballylongford altar was decorated with harvest items including pumpkins, corn, straw and sheaves for the funeral of Brendan Kennelly. Photo: Domnick Walsh

The Ballylongford altar was decorated with harvest items including pumpkins, corn, straw and sheaves.

Requiem mass concluded with a special reading of his acclaimed poem, Begin.

Kerry County Council stressed that Brendan was “a literary hero of north Kerry and was cherished in his native place in the same way as literary figures like John B Keane and Bryan MacMahon”.

Readings at the mass were delivered by Brendan's nieces, Bridget and Mary.

The poet rose to become Professor Emeritus at TCD having left Kerry at the age of 16 to study in Dublin on a scholarship.

Before becoming a full-time academic and Professor of Modern Literature at TCD, he had worked in the ESB and as a bus conductor in London.

As a teen, he played for his beloved Kingdom in the 1954 All-Ireland minor football final – which Kerry narrowly lost to Roscommon.

The poet joked that, when he returned in his 80s to Ballylongford, his beloved 'Bally', it was the 1954 match which still frequently cropped up in conversation.

He was laid to rest at Lislaughtin Cemetery, in Ballylongford, close to where his very own words hang on a rusted gate honouring the memory of the monks of Lislaughtin Abbey.

It was a fitting place of rest close-by to where Brendan Kennelly's very own words hang on a rusted gate honouring the memory of the monks of Lislaughtin Abbey.

Kennelly passed away on Sunday aged 85 at Áras Mhuire Community nursing home in Listowel, Co Kerry, after a long illness.

He had composed more than 50 collections of poetry, books, novels and plays over a glittering career and the Kerry native ranked as one of Ireland's best-loved poets and academics.

He admitted he was deeply touched several years ago when a statue and plaque was unveiled to honour him in his native Ballylongford.

It was inscribed with lines from one of his cherished poems The Crooked Cross.

Kennelly adored his native county and moved back to north Kerry in 2016 having lived in Dublin and the UK for more than 60 years.

Expand Close Poet Brendan Kennelly during his time as professor in Trinity College Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Poet Brendan Kennelly during his time as professor in Trinity College Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

On his retirement from TCD he was honoured by being made Professor Emeritus.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Michael D Higgins were represented by a Defence Forces aide-de-camp.

The mourners were led by his brothers and sisters, Alan, Mary, Nancy, Paddy and Kevin, his grandchildren Meg, Hannah and Grace, sisters-in-law Rena, Brenda, Kathleen and Marion and extended family.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Kristen 'Doodle', who died last April, his brothers Colm and John, and parents, Timmie and Bridie.

The Kennelly family said a celebration of the poet's life is planned for next year.

President Higgins said Ireland had lost a wonderful talent.

“I had the privilege of knowing [Brendan] as a friend,” President Higgins told RTÉ.

“His commitment to poetry in prisons was admirable, I filled in for him once when he couldn’t make it to Mountjoy. That was the kind of person he was, he created an extraordinary place of adventures with poetry for the Irish people. He did so much in creating an audience for poetry.”

Kerry County Council Councillor Jimmy Moloney said his fellow north Kerry man won widespread admiration for making poetry ‘accessible’ as he extended condolences to his family.

“Brendan Kennelly was a remarkable poet and writer who produced some of the most important and iconic poems, which now form part of his rich legacy,” Mr Moloney said.

“He made poetry popular and accessible, which won him such admiration nationally and internationally. Brendan was, first and foremost, a Ballylongford man, and despite many years in Dublin, he always maintained a close link with, and a love of, his native place."