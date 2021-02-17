Passengers who flout new mandatory hotel quarantine laws could face €4,000 fines and a month in prison.

The Cabinet is expected sign off on new legislation which will see the introduction of new quarantine facilities for passengers arriving from high risk countries.

Under the new laws, people arriving from these countries will be required to book a place in a quarantine centre in advance of arriving in the country. They will also be required to produce a negative PCR test taken three days before they arrived.

On arrival in an airport or port passengers will be brought to a quarantine facility for up to 14 days. They will be tested on a number of occasions while in quarantine before being allowed leave. There will be very few exemptions for leaving a facility.

Passengers who breach quarantine laws by seeking to leave centres or refuse to take a Covid test or endanger people inside the centres face fines and a imprisonment.

A first offence can be punished by fine of up to €4,000 and/or a month in prison. A second offence can be punished by a fine not exceeding €4,500 and/or three months in prison while a third offence comes with a possible €5,000 fine and or six months in prison .

The new laws will be set out in amendments to the Health Act (2021).

It was hoped the heads of the bill would go before the Dáil tomorrow but it is now expected the legislation will not be debated until next week.

A draft bill was brought before Cabinet on Tuesday but queries were raised about elements of the legislation which needed to be addressed before it could be agreed by the Taoiseach and his ministers.

It will be an offence under the act to fail to comply with the mandatory quarantine laws. The bill will say it is a specific offence to act in a manner which endangers the life and health of any other person in a quarantine centre.

Leaving a facility without permission may also be punishable by fines and imprisonment.

People will be permitted to leave on emergency medical and humanitarian grounds but details of what constitutes these reasons for exiting quarantine are not specified in the legislation.

Those exempt from the quarantine rules include truck drivers, airline staff, gardaí, members of the Defence Forces along with members of either House of the Oireachtas and the European Parliament.

People travelling for urgent medical reasons and those brought into the country under arrest warrants, extradition proceedings or other legal reasons will also avoid quarantine. Officials with diplomatic immunity will also avoid it.

The cost of the quarantine bill is not set out in the legislation but it is expected passenger will be charged around €2,000 per adult and €500 per child.

