Breakfast roll thief 'doesn't know what came over him'

A LABOURER who walked out of a convenience store without paying for four breakfast rolls "doesn't know what came over him", a court heard.

Jordan Joyce (25) went back to the shop three or four weeks later and reimbursed them for the breakfast rolls, which cost €20.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted and fined Joyce €100.

The defendant, with an address at Jugback Green in Swords, admitted theft at Eurospar, Applewood Village in Swords on August 18, 2019.

Garda Kevin Barry told Swords District Court that Joyce went into the shop, walked over to the deli counter and ordered four breakfast rolls.

Gda Barry said Joyce then walked out of the shop without paying for them.

He was identified from CCTV footage and was later arrested and charged.

Gda Barry said Joyce went into the shop a few weeks later and paid for the four breakfast rolls, worth €20.

The court heard that Joyce had 15 previous convictions, mostly for public order related matters, and had no previous convictions for theft.

His defence said this was a foolish incident and Joyce did not know what came over him.

He said that Joyce's uncle was murdered a number of years ago.

His client had found his uncle's death difficult, and he was still dealing with his loss.

He said the defendant was working as a labourer and was sorry for what he had done.

The solicitor asked Judge Dempsey to be as lenient as possible in the circumstances.