‘Break time down into manageable amounts’ – Marian Keyes on avoiding lockdown fatigue

The author discussed how engaging in creative writing can give people "an awful lot of pleasure". Photo: Mark Condren

BREAKING down daily tasks into manageable amounts has been the key for Irish author Marian Keyes to get through the pandemic.

Keyes discussed how important it is to set short-term achievable goals to avoid the fatigue that comes with living through the Covid-19 lockdown.

“I’ve discovered myself that the best way to survive something uncomfortable, or grim, or bleak, is to break time down into manageable amounts,” she told Sarah Montague on BBC Radio Four today.

“I think if we stood at the start of January and thought: ‘This is awful and we have no idea how long more it’s going to go on for’, it would be overwhelming.

“But instead, I ask myself everyday: I’m just going to get through the morning, and when I’ve done what I need to do in the morning, then I’ll regroup and press on into the afternoon.

“And even if the afternoon becomes overwhelming, I’ll break it down into an hour.”

The tasks themselves can be quite small, with the author giving an example as simple as brushing your teeth.

“I’m just going to do one thing – one manageable thing, then the next manageable thing becomes reachable,” she said.

Despite the pandemic, Keyes said she’s doing OK, as she was already lucky enough to be working from home in the first place. She’s also just a naturally reserved person.

“I’m an acute introvert,” she said. “I know this because I did a quiz in Cosmopolitan which said I was.”

On top of that, she was working on her new book, Grown Ups, which gave her something to do every day.

“I think it would be extremely hard to be furloughed and to not have any way of meaningfully passing the time.”

Keyes has also started an informal writing seminar, in which she leads an hour-long session every night on her Instagram Live about various aspects of writing that would interest aspiring novelists, such as characterisation or plot.

“And then during the week, every day, I give writing challenges based on whatever we covered on that week’s topic.”

“It has been really, really lovely to see how a lot of people have got a lot of pleasure from it,” she said.

“People have talked about the fact that they are unemployed, and they are at home, and they don’t know how to pass their time, but when they see my writing prompt in the morning, it gives them something to do.

“I think when people do something – like creative writing – in a way that they’re not trying to turn it into a monetisable skill, it gives an awful lot of pleasure.”

Despite the current circumstances surrounding Covid-19 being quite depressing both here in Ireland and in the UK, Keyes hopes some good will come from this peculiar time.

“I know it’s really, really hard, but we’re already more resilient than we were a year ago and I don’t think we’re taking any pride in that at the moment because things feel bleak.

“But in years to come we’re going to bump into other times where life really blows up in our face, and we’re going to discover we have reserves of strength that we didn’t know we had, and actually we didn’t even want,” she said.

“There are already benefits that we don’t know about yet.”

Irish Independent