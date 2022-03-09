Bread cost increase ‘inevitable’ as industry suffers ‘triple whammy’ blow, says expert

A leading member of the Irish baking industry said it is “inevitable” that bread prices will increase as a result of the war in Ukraine.

This week the Irish Independent reported that consumers can expect a significant increase in the price of bread within a fortnight, as soaring fuel and flour prices put unprecedented cost pressure on bakers.

Ukraine is known as the planet’s “breadbasket”, with major production of wheat focused on the eastern part of the country where fighting has been intense and infrastructure is being destroyed.

Read More

There is no large-scale flour production in Ireland anymore, with imports coming from the UK, mainland Europe and the US and since the war in Ukraine began, the price has shot up by at least another 40pc.

Wheat would have to be sowed around now for late summer crops, but the war makes any kind of normal agricultural or other commercial activity almost impossible.

Before the invasion of Ukraine, the price of premium wheat used to produce the flour for baking had already risen by about 20pc in a year.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne programme, the President of the Irish Baking Association and Bakery Specialist at Odlums Tony Kane said the industry is “fighting for survival”.

"The triple whammy of flour and ingredients, along with fuel and freight and packaging and of course the unavailability of staff as well,” he said.

“It's all coming into a tsunami for price increases on flour and bread in the Irish market… It’s absolute mayhem.”

When asked if it was possible for Irish farmers to switch to wheat and grain production to meet the demand, Mr Kane said Irish wheat is “not suitable” for making the “common loaf”.

“There is something that we can do if we all put our heads together, but it’s not really suitable.

“90pc of our flour is imported from continental Europe and that’s under pressure now at the moment.”

Mr Kane is a fourth-generation baker and he said the government should consider bringing in bread subsidies, like the ones which were introduced in the 1960s and 1970s.

He added that urgent action is also needed to allow bakers from other countries to work in Ireland.

“We can’t get bakers. Bakers are currently off the list of the approved trades for work permits.

“We need immediate action on that to allow bakers from Ukraine maybe to be allowed work here.”