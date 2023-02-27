Brazilian man remanded on murder charge of Bruna Fonseca (28) in Cork

A man charged with the murder of young Brazilian librarian, Bruna Fonseca (28), who was found beaten and strangled in a Cork flat on New Year's Day, was remanded in custody as gardaí are awaiting instructions in the matter from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Miller Pacheco (29), who is also a Brazilian national, was charged with the murder of his former partner before a special sitting of Cork District Court on January 2.

Pacheco is charged with the murder of Ms Fonseca at No 5 Liberty Street in the early hours of New Year's Day contrary to Common Law.

The defendant has an address at Room 3, No 5 Liberty Street in Cork city centre.

Gardaí are now awaiting instructions in the case from the DPP.

Pacheco does not speak English and a short adjournment was granted this week to facilitate the provision of an interpreter.

Gardaí had previously sought an adjournment to allow time for the DPP to consider detailed instructions in the matter.

The matter will be mentioned again before Cork District Court on Wednesday (March 1).

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, previously indicated that his client understood the ongoing proceedings.

He said his client had been made aware that the case file in the matter would not be finalised by gardaí for the DPP for some time.

As the charge involved is murder, bail cannot be dealt with by the District Court.

Pacheco has been remanded in ongoing custody since his initial charge and has appeared on several occasions via video-link.

A Portuguese translator has been certified for the hearings.

Pacheco has already been granted free legal aid.

At a previous court hearing, it was ordered that Pacheco receive all necessary medical attention while in custody.

Ms Fonseca, who was from Formiga in Brazil, travelled to Ireland last September for work.

She was employed by BidVest-Noonan Contractor Cleaners.

Her work included duties at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) which is located less than 100 metres from where her body was found at 6.30am on New Year's Day.

Gardaí and paramedics attended the Liberty Street flat but desperate efforts to revive the young woman failed and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination was conducted at Cork University Hospital (CUH) by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Gardaí have withheld the post mortem findings for operational reasons.

However, it confirmed that Ms Fonseca met a violent death.

The young woman had been beaten and strangled.

Ms Fonseca attended university in her native Brazil and had worked as a librarian before moving to Ireland.

Her body was found at Liberty Street just a couple of hours after she had gone out with friends to celebrate New Year's Eve in Cork city centre.

The flat involved is located just 100 metres from the Bridewell Garda Station and around the corner from Cork Courthouse on Washington Street.

Ms Fonseca's body was found on a bed in an upstairs bedroom at the flat which is located above Picasso's hair salon.

A special public appeal raised over €50,000 for her funeral costs.

Ms Fonseca's funeral took place in Brazil last month.

Over 200 people including Tánaiste Micheál Martin attended a special vigil for Ms Fonseca at The Lough which was Ms Fonseca's favourite part of the city.

The ongoing garda investigation includes an analysis of hours of CCTV footage from premises around Cork city centre, door-to-door inquiries and exhaustive forensic tests at the Liberty Street flat where Ms Fonseca's body was discovered.

Social media postings are also set to play a critical role in the garda investigation in terms of tracking Ms Fonseca's last known movements and who she was with on New Year's Eve.

In a tribute, both MUH and Bidvest Noonan hailed Ms Fonseca as a diligent worker - and said they were "saddened and shocked" at her death.

"Even though she was only working for a short time for the company at the hospital she was considered a hard and diligent worker and an esteemed colleague. We extend our deepest condolences to her friends in Cork, and her family and friends in Brazil. May she rest in peace."