Brazilian hit team jailed over foiled shooting

THREE members of a Brazilian hit team have been jailed for a total of 12 years over a foiled shooting in a Midlands town earlier this year.

The men were equipped with a sub-machine gun that would have jammed after one shot and a shotgun with the wrong ammunition while they also got lost twice on their way to their target in Co Offaly.

They were arrested in Clara on May 26 last with evidence given that one of the men had a Tullamore address entered into Google Maps on his phone.

Ildomar Cabrar Da Silva (29), of no fixed abode, Jefferson Dos Santos (35) of Ballymahon, Co Longford and Hugo Henrique Rodrigues (23), of the same address in Ballymahon, had all pleaded guilty to firearms offences and breaching Covid-19 regulations.

They were sentenced this afternoon at Mullingar Circuit Court over what Judge Keenan Johnson described as an enterprise that could have led to fatalities.

All three were wearing plastic gloves when they were arrested while travelling through Clara in the early hours of the morning armed with a sub-machine gun and a shotgun along with ammunition.

The court accepted that the objective of their enterprise was to "frighten a particular individual" but that the planned use of firearms had the capacity to go "fatally wrong".

Judge Johnson said it was clear that the accused were out of their depth in the preparation of the offence, using ill-equipped weapons and getting lost twice on the way to their target.

He said none of men were "professional hitmen or seasoned criminals" but by allowing themselves to get involved in such a serious crime was an aggravating factor.

The finding of an address on Da Silva's phone of a proposed target, he said, was indicative of the level of planning involved and each knew at least a week in advance of what was going to happen.

"It seems extraordinary that none of the accused, all of whom had relatively unblemished records, stopped to think of the gravity of the enterprise that they were enaging upon and the level of criminality involved," Judge Johnson said.

Mitigating factors considered included their early guilty pleas, the fact they were Brazilians incarcerated in the Irish prison system, and that they were being held in custody during the Covid pandemic which brought increased restrictions.

Judge Johson said Jefferson dos Santos had come to Ireland to learn English in December 2019 and had booked a flight back to Brazil the day after the offence. Dos Santos was sentenced to seven years imprisonment with the final three years suspended, adding that he was not an organiser in the foiled shooting.

Hugo Rodrigues, he said, was a participant but not an organiser who had lost his job as a result of the pandemic and was in financial difficulty. The 23-year-old was the youngest of the accused and was the only one to offer admissions. This, the court heard, came at a cost as he is now in protective custody for his own safety. He was sentenced to six years imprisonment with the final three years suspended.

Ildomar Da Silva had come to Ireland in 2015 to learn English and was the only defendant with previous convictions, having accumulated a total of 24 for offences including theft and possession of knives.

Judge Johnson said he was the most culpable having had the address of the target and paying for their car to be refueled, which made him a "primary organiser". Ildomar Da Silva was jailed for the eight years with the final three years suspended.

The sentences were imposed in relation to possession of a sub-machine gun with the other charges taken into consideration.

All three men entered a bond of €500 and were to give an undertaking that they will leave Ireland within 14 days of being released and not return during the period of their suspended sentences.

The judge also commended the gardaí, in particular Det Sgt Carolin Lyng, for the "thorough manner" in which the case was investigated and prosecuted.

