Brazilian embassy to open book of condolences in honour of ‘iconic figure’ Pele

A book of condolences for soccer icon Pele – who died on Thursday at the age of 82 – is to be opened at the Brazilian embassy next Tuesday.

The deputy head of mission for Brazil in Ireland, Felipe Costi Santarosa confirmed that the embassy wants to give Brazilian people in Ireland, as well as the Irish, the opportunity to sign the book after the death of the football legend.

“Pele was an iconic figure. He was part of the identity of Brazil. When people would hear about Brazil, one of the first people they would think of was Pele,” said Mr Costi Santarosa.

“Even after he finished playing, his name continued to be known across new generations and across all generations.

“That shows how he was so well thought of and respected.

“When Brazil lost the World Cup final at home in 1950, Pele was only around 10 years old, and he promised his father he would one day win the World Cup. And he did.

“He changed football in Brazil. People talk about football before Pele and after.

“He has also become the benchmark when it comes to who the best player in the world was. Everyone makes the comparison to the standard of Pele,” he added.

Mr Costi Santarosa said that although Pele’s death was not unexpected, it was still a very sad occasion.

“He was ill, and his cancer had progressed and was incurable, and during the World Cup the Brazilian team referred to him and his health, but his death is nonetheless a tragedy,” he explained.

He added that because there is a new government being sworn in tomorrow in Brazil, there is currently a vacuum in information about organising Pele’s funeral.

“There are three days of mourning in Brazil, and here we will open a book of condolences at our own embassy at the Harcourt Centre on Charlotte Way in Dublin 2 on Tuesday,” he said.