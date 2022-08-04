Bray’s Old Conna Golf Club ordered to pay worker €25,000 for being sexually harassed by general manager

The Old Conna Golf Club in Co Wicklow has been ordered to pay a worker €25,000 for being sexually harassed at work by her general manager.

Her manager is alleged to have described himself as “horny” and “well-endowed” and to have remarked “isn't it great to have [her] on her knees?” when the complainant was using office equipment.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) heard the club was a "toxic", "male-dominated workplace" where there was a “hierarchy of power”.

The general manager however, had described his relationship with the complainant as “good and amicable” and had denied referring to “horny females” or making any comment on "women's asses".

Emily Farrell's complaints under the Employment Equality Act against the trustees of Old Conna Golf Club - John Hennessy, John L Byrne and Jean Flynn - alleging discrimination by way of harassment, sexual harassment and victimisation were upheld by the WRC in a decision published today.

The allegations were denied by the trustees.

Ms Farrell's barrister, Matthew Jolley BL, told the WRC his client was subjected to a “campaign of repeated, regular and ongoing harassment and invasion of her personal privacy” starting in December 2016, just three months into her employment.

Ms Farrell gave evidence that the Old Conna's general manager would be a daily presence in her office, questioning her about her private and personal life and intimate relationships.

She said this behaviour was not upsetting at first but she began to feel “very uncomfortable” and started to note the incidents in her phone calendar.

Ms Farrell said the general manager came to her home uninvited in February 2017 and made comments on the cars and people there.

She said there were “regular unwelcome comments on her clothing, physical appearance [and] hair” from this man.

He also offered “unwelcome descriptions of his own private life, marital status and intimate behaviour”, she said.

The general manager asked if she was using dating apps and questioned her about the “logistics” if she “got lucky and scored” on a night out with children at home, Ms Farrell said.

The complainant said when she got a permanent contract in May 2017, the general manager's behaviour “got worse”.

Among the incidents, she said, he described himself as “horny” and “well-endowed” and asked her to “set him up” with one of her friends.

The behaviour was worse when colleagues were on holidays and Ms Farrell was left on her own with the man in the office, she said, telling the tribunal that one of her coping strategies was to go to the bathroom to avoid him.

A letter from the complainant's GP submitted in evidence referred to her attending with symptoms of anxiety and low mood on three occasions in 2019.

The doctor noted the complainant blamed this on a manager “harassing her at work” and calling to her home unannounced.

In November 2019 an anonymous letter had been sent to the golf club alleging that the “two girls in the office” were being subjected to sexual harassment, the tribunal was told.

Ms Farrell said she was only ever shown a “heavily redacted” version of this letter and was required to keep working with the general manager.

Even after the anonymous letter, the manager continued to make sexual remarks to Ms Farrell, the tribunal was told.

Ahead of the Christmas party in 2019, he asked her whether she would “go off with one of the greenkeepers”, she said.

On another occasion, when Ms Farrell was using a laminator, the general manager remarked to another worker: “Isn't it great to have [her] on her knees?”, the WRC heard.

In all, Ms Farrell reported 23 incidents of harassment and sexual harassment in a formal letter of complaint on December 20, 2019.

A second worker, referred to in the decision as Ms AR, shared an office with Ms Farrell and gave evidence that the work environment at Old Conna was “toxic”.

The adjudicating officer noted Ms AR was able to corroborate several of the allegations made by Ms Farrell.

Ms AR said it was a “male-dominated workplace” where there was a “hierarchy of power”.

She added that she and Ms Farrell “tolerated an intolerable situation for three years for a quiet life” and only got the “courage” to make their formal complaints after the anonymous letter.

Eamon Matty BL, who appeared for the Old Conna, said it acted “decisively and expeditiously” by launching a thorough investigation helmed by an “independent and experienced” expert.

The club never became aware of any alleged misconduct before the anonymous letter, he said, and had immediately nominated two members of its council to meet with Ms Farrell.

He argued Ms Farrell had failed to invoke her employer's grievance procedure and had failed to discharge the burden of proof during an investigation which “fully complied with fair procedures” and came to “objectively sustainable” findings.

The club's bar manager gave evidence that Ms Farrell and the general manager would interact daily and were “like a married couple” – adding that the atmosphere in the office ranged from “chatty” to “you could cut it with a knife”.

He confirmed Ms Farrell had complained to him about the general manager's behaviour and was “confused” about how to report a complaint – but that she had told him no when he suggested that he could “have a chat” with the general manager.

He said he didn't know what was meant by sexual harassment.

The general manager gave evidence that his relationship with Ms Farrell was “good and amicable” and that there was “nothing in their interaction” that led him to believe it was uncomfortable for her.

He denied referring to “horny females” and making any comment on “women's asses” and said other incidents were “never raised as being offensive with him”.

He added that if he had been asked to stop, he would have.

In her decision, adjudicating officer Marguerite Buckley wrote that the corroborating evidence presented by the complainant was “compelling” and “consistent”, and that in combination with the testimony of the bar manager, led her to the conclusion that the complainant's case was the more credible.

The adjudicating officer was satisfied Ms Farrell had received unwelcome and offensive comments from the general manager and that she had both asked him to stop and complained to other colleagues including the bar manager before making the formal complaint.

Ms Buckley said she believed the anonymous letter had given Ms Farrell and Witness AR “courage to bring the formal complaints” – adding that she was satisfied the complainant had established a prima facie case of sexual harassment.

In order to avail of the statutory defence, the employer would have to show it had a policies in place to prevent such conduct, Ms Buckley wrote.

However, she found that none of the staff called by the club were familiar with its bullying and harassment policy; that none of those Ms Farrell complained to were “sufficiently trained” to recognise the behaviour and escalate the matter, and that the management committee she had the option of complaining to was not readily identifiable.

Ms Buckley also accepted the criticisms levelled at the internal investigation, finding that the investigator “gave too little weight to the complainant's account” and ought to have interviewed more witnesses.

“The comments she had to endure were on the mid-scale of such behaviour and totally unacceptable in the modern workplace,” Ms Buckley added.

Ms Buckley ordered the club trustees to pay Ms Farrell €25,000 in compensation for discrimination sexual harassment.

However, she rejected the claim of victimisation, noting that the settlement terms proposed by the appeals officer were “clumsy” but that Ms Farrell had neither accepted either of the options nor had one forced upon her, and remained in employment.