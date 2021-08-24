Bray Boxing club murder trial expected to resume hearing evidence next week

The trial of a man accused of the Bray Boxing club shooting is expected to resume hearing evidence next week.

This morning the 10-person jury informed the court that they could continue sitting until late October.

The case had originally been due to conclude last week, but the completion date has since been revised to October 22.

Two jurors have already been discharged after informing the court they would not be available to sit past August.

Gerard Cervi (34) is on trial accused of the murder of Bobby Messett at the Wicklow gym on June 5, 2018.

He is also charged with the attempted murders of boxing coach Pete Taylor and gym goer Ian Britton at the same location on the same date.

Mr Cervi, of no fixed abode but originally from the East Wall area of Dublin 3, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The jury were this morning recalled to the Central Criminal Court and the forewoman informed Mr Justice Michael White that they could all continue until late October.

Mr Justice White thanked the jury and told them they would be required again next Monday, August 30.

Yesterday he had asked the jurors to give serious consideration to whether or not they could continue, and apologised for what he said was a very bad underestimation of the trial length.

Mr Justice White said he could not continue the trial with less than ten jurors but that he could not force or coerce them to continue.

The trial, which had originally been scheduled to conclude by August 20, was opened on June 29.

Evidence was last heard before the jury on July 13 while over 26 working days the court has been dealing with “complicated legal issues” in their absence.

It is the prosecution's case that Gerard Cervi was the masked gunmen dressed as a builder who entered the gym and fired up to nine shots.

The trial continues before the jury of three men and seven women on Monday morning.