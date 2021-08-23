Bray Boxing Club murder jury hears it could take two months longer than expected to conclude trial

The jury in the Bray Boxing Club murder trial have been told it may take two months longer than expected to conclude and that they should give serious consideration to whether they can proceed.

Two jurors were discharged earlier this month after being told that the trial will continue until late September, while today the remaining 10 jurors were informed it may now go on into late October.

Gerard Cervi (34) is accused of the murder of Bobby Messett at the Wicklow gym on June 5, 2018.

He is also charged with the attempted murders of boxing coach Pete Taylor and gym goer Ian Britton at the same location on the same date.

Mr Cervi, of no fixed abode but originally from the East Wall area of Dublin 3, has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This morning Mr Justice Michael White asked the jury if they would be available to sit until October 22, having at the outset of the case said that the trial should be concluded by August 20.

The judge expressed his “sincere and humble” apologies to the jury for what he said was a very bad underestimation of the trial length but was anxious for it to continue.

He added that they cannot go on with less than10 jurors and that they should give serious consideration to whether they can continue or not.

Mr Justice White said he cannot force or coerce the jury to remain until late October, and that the court will understand if they can’t continue.

The jury of three men and seven women were also informed that, regardless of whether or not they could continue, they would be excluded from jury service for life once it concludes.

After deliberating amongst themselves, the jury forewoman informed that court that nine of the jurors would be able to proceed until that date, while one juror needed 24 hours to confirm whether they would be available until late October.

Mr Justice White asked the jury to return tomorrow and said that, if the tenth juror cannot continue, they will deal with the consequences of that.

"Members of the jury I can't thank you enough for your public duty. It's been a very difficult situation", the judge told them.

The trial began on June 29 with evidence last heard before the jury on July 13.

Over 26 working days the court has been dealing with “complicated legal issues” in their absence and evidence is expected to be heard again next Monday, August 30.

Earlier this month the jury had been informed that the trial would last until September 24, and two jurors were discharged due to difficulties relating to the length of the trial.

It is the prosecution's case that Gerard Cervi was the masked gunmen dressed as a builder who entered the gym and fired up to nine shots.

The trial continues tomorrow morning.