Brave swimmers weather the cold and rain for their Christmas Day dip

Patrick Corkery wears a santa hat and beard as waves crash over him at Forty Foot near Dublin during a Christmas Day dip. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Alan Gaynor, from Churchtown, stands at the Forty Foot as waves crash around him. Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photo

Laura Armstrong, from Dalkey after her Christmas swim at Sandycove, Co. Dublin. Photo: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photo

The Wildgoose family, Jacqui, John, Molly and Jack after their Christmas swim at Sandycove, Co. Dublin. PIC Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins Photo

Thousands of swimmers across the country took the plunge this morning and braved the icy conditions for their Christmas Day swim.

With Santa hats the only source of warmth, people flocked to the Forty Foot in Sandycove, Salthill promenade and dozens of other locations to complete the annual pilgrimage that is the Christmas Day swim.

Conditions were wild at Dublin’s favourite haunt, the Forty Foot, with high winds and rough tides, but that did not stop people from taking in their ice-cold dip.

Temperatures were around the seven-degree mark in the sea but Nicola Woods, who was swimming in Co Down reported this to be temperate in comparison to other experiences.

"The temperature will go down to at least four degrees in the months ahead, last March we got to about three degrees where there was frost on the sea weed and it was properly cold, painful.

"It's a chance to get a bit of peace and quiet before the madness of the day, taking a bit of time for yourself, getting in and really enjoying the wild weather. But it's still lovely at the same time,” Ms Woods said.

Tea, coffee and mulled wine were offered as a celebratory drink to the perished bodies that emerged from the seas.

People all over the country flocked to shores and lakes all over the nation and one of those was 80-year-old Paddy Conaghan.

Paddy is swimming around the coast of Ireland during December to raise funds for a Donegal counselling service has neared the €50,000 mark on Christmas Day

He has swam from Donegal to Kerry and had his Christmas Day dip with supporters and locals at Fenit, Co Kerry.

They don’t come much tougher than Paddy, the Arranmore Island native, who is swimming his way around Ireland in freezing cold conditions to raise much-needed funds for Gemma’s Legacy of Hope - a local counselling service in Donegal.

A GoFundMe set up for Paddy’s cause has raised more than €47,000 for the service and his friend Elaine described him as “the most determined and fittest man I know”.

Paddy started his swim at Aphort beach and travelled down the West Coast of Ireland, ducking and diving in every port and beach he came to.

Paddy stopped off for Christmas in Kerry and was accompanied by locals and friends for his Christmas Day instalment and with jingle bells blaring in the background, the brave souls stormed into the Atlantic Ocean. He will continue all the way through the festive season and has been training since January this year for the feat.

Paddy has swam every day in 2021 and began his challenge on December 4. The Donegal man is raising awareness and funds for mental health and all the money he raises will go to Gemma's Legacy of Hope, a local counselling service set up to help children from the age of 5, young adults and adults across the life course in the Rosses, Co. Donegal.

“Paddy has been training all year for this, he has swam everyday since the 1st January in all kinds of weather and is well able for the challenge. He bought a van & all the equipment he needs, so he is ready to go, exciting times ahead,” fundraising organiser Elaine said.

“Gemma's legacy of Hope is an amazing service on our doorstep. Covid has had an impact on all of us, and we will not see the true effect it has had for a number of years yet. More than ever, mental health needs to be promoted & this service greatly needs our help to continue its incredible work,” Elaine said.