Bracelet reunited with gran after 20 years thanks to kind-hearted Cork salon owner

A grandmother will be reunited, by a kind-hearted hair salon owner, with a prized bracelet she lost more than two decades ago in a city centre.

David Babington found the gold bracelet on St Patrick Street, in Cork, more than 20 years ago and despite placing adverts in a local newspaper was unable to find the owner.

However, after storing the bracelet carefully in a box for two decades, he stumbled upon it again before Christmas and decided to use social media to launch a fresh appeal to find the long lost owner.

David was shocked when he was contacted by a young woman called Niamh who said she believed the bracelet belonged to her grandmother, Phil.

To make the story even more bizarre David had cut the hair of both Niamh and her mother, Bernie, over the years at his Cork salon.

Phil is Bernie's mother-in-law and the bracelet was given to her by her late husband to mark her pregnancy with their youngest child.

She lost it while walking home from a family dinner in 2002.

The bracelet is inscribed with the words 'Phil' and 'William' as well as the date, March 21 1982.

"I always had a feeling that I would find the owner but it just took a lot longer than I thought," David told 96FM.

David said he found the bracelet lying on the pavement outside Brown Thomas on St Patrick Street one evening in 2002.

"At the time the bracelet was 20 years old and I have it for 20 years so that makes it 40 years old," he said.

"I thought this has great sentimental value for somebody so I tried to trace the owner through an advert in a local newspaper."

"No one ever came forward but there was something that told me to hold onto it and keep it safe. I hoped that someday I would find the owner of the bracelet - I would find Phil."

David admitted he was thrilled when his fresh social media appeal to find the owner resulted in a contact from Niamh within 48 hours.

"She said she believed the bracelet belonged to her grandmother Phil. It was given to her by her late husband, William."

"The crazy thing is that during the time I found it I would have looked after Niamh's mother, Bernie, as a client at the salon. I was cutting her hair while I had the bracelet in a box upstairs.

"It is absolutely crazy because I even cut Niamh's hair when she was a child. It gave me goosebumps when I thought about it.

"The bracelet was made when they found out she (Phil) was pregnant with her now youngest daughter who turns 40 this year. Unfortunately, William (her husband) passed away almost a decade ago."

"For me to return this memory of her husband after 20 years of being lost is just an incredible feeling - I am blown away. I still cannot believe it. I am just honoured."

Phil wants to remain anonymous and will receive the bracelet back from David on Wednesday.