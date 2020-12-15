Boy who lost tops of two fingers when creche door closed on his hand awarded €70,000

Louise D'Alton pictured leaving the Four Courts after a High Court action on behalf of her son Isaac Pic: Collins Courts

A child who lost the tops of his two fingers after his hand was caught in a creche door as he lined up with his friends to go outside has settled his High Court action for €70,000.

Isaac D’Alton was three-years-old when the tops of his middle and ring finger of his right hand were severed in the accident.

He passed out in the ambulance as he was rushed to hospital.

Isaac, now aged eight, from Dun Laoghaire, Dublin, had through his mother Louise D’Alton sued Wee Care Day Nursery Ltd which operates a creche and Montessori at Monkstown Avenue, Monkstown, Dublin, over the accident on September 8, 2015.

It was claimed the child’s right hand got caught in a door leading to a traumatic crush amputation of the top of his right middle and ring fingers.

The boy it was claimed was lining up with the other children to get his coat on to go outside.

He had his fingers in the jamb part of the door frame when it is claimed another child closed the door.

He was rushed to hospital where attempts were made to reattach the tops of his fingers under general anesthetic.

The attachment failed and the boy had to attend hospital for dressings for six months afterwards.

Jonathan Kilfeather SC, for the boy, said the case was before the court for assessment of damages only and the family were happy with the offer.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross, who examined the boy’s fingers, said they “were not as dramatic” as it looked on paper.

The judge said it was a very good settlement and he was delighted to hear Isaac is thriving at school.





Online Editors