Boy has a lucky escape after collision with a car while riding his bike

David Raleigh

A young boy had a lucky escape tonight after a bike he was riding was in a collision with a car in Limerick City.

The boy was taken to University Hospital Limerick shortly after 6pm and has since being discharged from the hospital, gardaí confirmed.

The collision occurred in a car park of a premises at Childers Road, situated on the south of the Treaty City.

A local source said gardaí cordoned off the scene for a number of hours which was later cleared.

“At approximately 6pm,gardaí attended at the scene of a collision involving a car and a young boy on a bike in a car park of a premises on Childers

Road, Limerick on Monday October 17, 2022,” said a Garda spokesman.

“The boy was removed from the scene to hospital for medical assessment and later discharged,” they added.
 

