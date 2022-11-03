Boy (6) allegedly scalded when he pulled a coffee pot on a hotel table on top of him

A six-year-old boy was allegedly scalded when he pulled a coffee pot on a hotel table on top of him, the High Court heard.

Daniel Jack Dugan, from Northern Ireland, was on a mini break with his family staying at the Clarion Hotel, Liffey Valley, Dublin when the accident happened in 2016.

At issue in the case is where the coffee pot was placed on the hotel breakfast table.

Daniel’s side has claimed the coffee was placed in a precarious position at the edge of the table within grasp of the baby.

The hotel, which has denied all claims, has contended the coffee pot was put in the middle of the table.

It says if the boy suffered an injury, it was as a result of an unfortunate accident and not as a result of any alleged negligence by the hotel or its staff.

Opening the case, the child’s counsel Micheal O Scanaill SC, with Clodagh Brick BL said the baby was just shy of six months old and was in a car seat type of seat on his buggy at the breakfast table.

Counsel said coffee was ordered by the parents and some members of the family went to get the buffet breakfast.

When the others came back, Daniel’s mother went to the buffet and was on her way back to the table when she saw the baby pull the coffee pot on top of him.

“He was scalded from top to bottom by the coffee from shoulder to arm to flank,” counsel said. Medics later said burns covered about 10pc of his body, he said.

Daniel, of The Beeches, Killinchy, Co Down, through his mother, Lynsey Willis, sued Kingsoak Taverns, with offices at Morrisons Island, Cork, and trading as the Clarion Hotel, as a result of the accident on July 14, 2016.

It was claimed, among other things, there was failure to manage or operate a safe hotel or breakfast room environment.

The pot of coffee was placed in an allegedly inherently dangerous manner and in an allegedly precarious position on the table.

The claims are denied.

The baby sustained burns to the shoulder, chest and thigh and he was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was given intravenous fluids and dressings and later transferred to a Belfast hospital.

In evidence Ms Willis said she was returning from the breakfast buffet and had placed her plate down when she saw Daniel's hand pull the coffee pot down on him.

She said her partner who was at the table was feeding their toddler.

“I could not get to it in time . It came down over the top of him. I picked him up and began running.”

She said her son was screaming in pain and she peeled off his clothes and that he screamed for hours afterwards.

Cross examined by David Nolan SC, for the hotel, Ms Willis said she never saw the waiter.

She said she later asked her partner to ask about witnesses and CCTV.

The case before Mr Justice Michael Hanna continues on Friday.