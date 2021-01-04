Boy (17) falls to his death during cliff walk with his family in west Kerry

The Cinn Ard area of Dingle in west Kerry

A teenager has died in a tragic cliff fall in Kerry.

The 17-year-old was fatally injured when he apparently lost his footing while out walking with family members in the Cinn Árd area of Dingle in west Kerry yesterday afternoon.

After slipping, the teenager tumbled over a steep cliff and into the sea below.

It is understood the cliff involved was more than 30-metres high.

The accident occurred shortly after 1.30pm with weather conditions locally described as good though there was ice and frost on higher ground.

The area is popular with walkers and hikers given the dramatic views over Dingle Bay.

Shocked family members immediately raised the alarm with Coast Guard, RNLI, Kerry Mountain and Cliff Rescue as well as gardaí racing to the scene.

The Shannon-based Rescue 115 Sikorsky helicopter was immediately dispatched to the west Kerry area to support the search operation.

The body of the teen was sighted but accessing him proved extremely difficult given the challenging nature of the terrain at the foot of the cliff.

Coast Guard units working with the RNLI’s Valentia lifeboat and Dingle volunteers managed to recover the body at around 3pm after a painstaking operation.

Tragically, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

His remains were then transferred by boat to Dingle by emergency services.

A full post-mortem examination will be now conducted at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) later today.

One Garda source said the incident was being treated as a tragic accident.

A file will be prepared for the Kerry Coroner with an inquest to be staged later this year.

Locals expressed shock at the freak accident which cast a pall over the new year in west Kerry.

Friends were trying to comfort the teen’s heartbroken family.

Prayers were being said for the teen and his heartbroken family at Masses being celebrated remotely across west Kerry.

The identity of the deceased will only be confirmed when all relatives have been informed of yesterday’s tragedy.

