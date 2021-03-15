Boy (15) suffers serious injuries after being ‘lured’ to vicious assault

A 15-year-old boy is continuing to be treated in hospital today after he was the victim of an horrific assault in the capital’s south inner city after allegedly being lured to the scene by a girl.

Gardai suspect the teenager was lured to the Inchicore area by a girl before he was attacked by a gang of young youths some of whom are suspected of being armed with iron bars.

The boy who is from the Tallaght area suffered a broken leg, broken arm and several broken ribs.

The shocking incident happened at Vincent Street West in Inchicore at around 5pm yesterday and it is being investigated by Kilmainham gardai but no arrests have yet been made.

It is understood that the boy was too unwell to make a statement last night as he was being treated for his injuries in hospital.

“The victim travelled to the location to meet a girl and all the indications are that this was a set-up because when he arrived to the scene there were a group of male youths present as well as the juvenile female,” a senior source said.

“He then was very badly assaulted in an incident which was witnessed by a number of onlookers some of whom contacted the emergency services.

“Gardai are investigating whether this attack may have been organised online and are gathering CCTV from the location,” the source added.

When gardai arrived at the scene he was at a nearby Luas stop and he was then rushed to hospital.

By this stage his attackers had fled the area but sources say that gardai are confident of making arrests in the case.

They intend to speak to the boy later today and are hopeful of identifying who was involved in the savage attack.

