Boy (15) latest protest arrest as commissioner to argue for gardaí to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccination

A 15-year-old boy has become the 25th person to be arrested by gardaí in relation to Saturday’s violent demonstration in the capital’s city centre.

Independent.ie can reveal that the Dublin teenager is being questioned about allegedly lighting a firework that was then thrown at gardaí.

It has emerged that the boy is known to the 30-year-old man who is facing charges in relation to the incident.

“This youngster was not previously known to gardaí and has no convictions or any negative interaction with gardaí before,” a senior source said.

“He is suspected of assisting another individual to carry out a serious criminal act. However it may have been a complete accident that he was at the scene in the first place,” the source said.

The boy is being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Irishtown garda station and he can be held for three days.

A total of 14 people have now appeared before Dublin District Court and been charged with various offences in relation to last weekend’s anti-lockdown demonstration.

Senior gardaí remain extremely concerned about plans for a further protest on St Patrick’s Day in Dublin and are preparing a special policing plan for the proposed event.

Senior sources say there are also plans to “step-up surveillance” on up to half a dozen people who are considered “ring leaders” of right-wing movements who have been agitating for violence at anti-lockdown protests, including at the weekend.

“From a policing point of view it is a very tricky balancing act between acknowledging that people have a right to protest but trying to make sure that these events don’t descend into violence,” a senior source said.

“This is why ring leaders who often stay in the background when things kick off badly on the streets need to be watched closely,” the source added.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) met with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris this morning.

The GRA has welcomed a commitment by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to revisit the resourcing of public order units and the priority vaccination of gardaí following the riots in Dublin last Saturday.

GRA president Frank Thornton and general secretary Philip McAnenly met with Commissioner Harris today where they voiced concerns about the policing of future demonstrations.

“Our members were spat at, had urine thrown at them and were forced into numerous close physical engagements during Saturday’s violence in Dublin.

“These close contacts were with people who are opposed to public health measures to prevent Covid infection which increased the risk of infection for our members.

“The Commissioner accepted our contention that gardaí are critical frontline workers and said he would argue for higher prioritisation of gardaí for vaccination at government level.

“Several members sustained injuries on Saturday including one who underwent surgery this week for a serious ankle injury,” Gda Thornton said.

After Saturday’s events, the GRA reiterated its call for better resourcing of public order units and better equipment such as body cameras.

“Our number one priority is member safety and we got a firm commitment from the Commissioner to look again at how public order events are policed, including the planning and resourcing of operations.

“There are efforts to organise demonstrations in Cork and Dublin over the next couple of weeks so urgent action is critical,” Gda Thornton said.

