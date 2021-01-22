Boy (14) held over knife attack on woman fighting for her life

A 14-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested in relation to a brutal stab attack which led to a woman (48) requiring life-saving surgery after she was stabbed in the neck.

The teenager is being questioned today by detectives at Store Street garda station after his arrest last night.

He is from the capital’s north inner city and despite his young age has had previous interactions with gardaí.

The woman, who is originally from an Asian country, remains in a critical condition in the Mater Hospital following the attack on Wednesday night.

She is a mother of at least two children and has been living in Dublin for a number of years.

Senior sources say there are “grave fears” that she may not survive the knife attack as she continues to be treated today by specialist medics.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the savage attack and a decision must be made to charge or release the teenager this evening.

“Gardaí in Store Street investigating the serious assault that occurred on the pedestrian walkway, between Georges Dock and Custom House Quay, IFSC, Dublin 1, on Wednesday night 20th January, 2021, have made an arrest,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

“A juvenile has been arrested and is currently detained at Store Street garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” she added.

The incident unfolded at 9.30pm on Wednesday near the CHQ building at Custom House Quay. A lone male on a bicycle approached the woman who was walking home from work.

Senior sources say the thug demanded money from the woman, who works as an office cleaner. However he then stabbed her in the neck without warning, causing huge blood loss.

The male then cycled from the scene towards the Quays without having obtained any money from his victim.

Despite the horrific nature of her injuries, the woman remained conscious and was able to call emergency services from her mobile phone.

Gardaí and ambulance personnel were on the scene quickly and she was rushed to the Mater Hospital where she underwent life-saving surgery later on Wednesday night.

The area is covered by “excellent quality CCTV” and gardaí were able to make rapid progress in the case.

“This lady is very, very lucky to be alive and this was a very savage crime. She didn’t even put up a fight and was no threat to him,” a senior source said.

“The area was pretty deserted at the time because of all the travel restrictions, and the victim was on her way home from work when she was attacked.”

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses.

“Gardaí are appealing for any persons who may have witnessed the incident or who were in the vicinity of Custom House Quay, George's Dock, Harbourmaster Place or Connolly train station, Amiens Street, Dublin 1, between 9.15pm and 10pm on the night of Wednesday, January 20, to contact gardaí and also any individuals that may have camera footage of this incident or surrounding locations to make this footage available to gardaí,” a Garda spokeswoman said.

Online Editors