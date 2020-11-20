Boy (13) killed in traffic accident hailed as ‘kind and gentle’

A 13-year-old boy who died in a freak traffic accident was hailed as a kind and gentle youngster who proudly played an active role in his local community.

Tributes were paid to Jimmy Horgan (13) as his requiem mass took place at the SMA Church in Blackrock, Co Cork with mourners assured that, in the motto of a favourite football club, Liverpool FC, “you’ll never walk alone”.

The sports-loving first year Presentation Brothers College (PBC) student died after a collision with a lorry as he crossed Sheares Street in Cork city centre at 3.30pm last Tuesday – just metres from his secondary school.

It is understood the youngster was crossing the road to get an item of sports gear when the tragedy occurred.

Despite gardaí and paramedics attending the scene within minutes, and the teenager being rushed to the nearby Mercy University Hospital (MUH), he was pronounced dead a short time later. The lorry driver was uninjured but had to be treated at the scene for shock.

Mourners were led by Jimmy’s heartbroken parents, Ernest and Rachel Horgan, and his siblings Rosie, Tilly, Lola and Rex.

Fr Alphonse Sekongo told mourners the entire community was deeply shocked.

“Jimmy was part and parcel of this parish life. Jimmy was part of our school choir when he was in Crab Lane.

“Jimmy’s siblings were also part of our Sunday masses here. It is a difficult time for all of you. He was a young boy, full of life – a gentle boy.”

Fr Sekongo said the great respect in which Jimmy and the Horgan family was held was borne out by the tributes paid to him throughout the Cork community.

“The Presentation Brothers College (PBC) students – they are outside standing in honour of Jimmy. The rugby team and their coaches. And the Crab Lane school. We all want to support the family at this hard time.”

Special messages of condolences were also extended by former PBC students including Ireland and former Munster rugby star, Simon Zebo.

“We are always saddened to see the loss of a life – particularly such a young life. It is an absolute shock.”

“We say he was too young and he had too much to live for. He had a great future ahead.

“He had a supportive and loving family. He had so much potential,” Fr Sekongo said.

“Jimmy was a young boy. He was a child, a brother, a son, a friend and a classmate.”

Fr Sekongo said it was perfectly understandable for people to raise questions of God and ask why?

He said people must trust in God and rely on their faith for support.

He also said the tight-knit community will rally and do everything in its power to show solidarity with the heartbroken Horgan family.

