Borrowing is the new buying as consumers aim to reduce impact on the planet

A QUARTER of Irish consumers want to reduce their impact on the planet – with many planning to borrow more and reduce the volume of products they buy, a survey shows.

A post-Christmas guilt trip on overconsumption has motivated 23pc of people to commit to act more sustainably this year, according to community sharing app, OLIO.

Topping the list is a pledge to purchase fewer things and buy or borrow more second-hand goods (37pc), while 7pc say they want to stop buying brand new items altogether.

A further 7pc want to reduce single use plastic, while 5pc plan to eat less meat.

“According to the Global Footprint Network, we’re consuming resources as if we have 1.75 planets — and are on track to consume as if we have three planets by 2030, and five planets by 2050. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out this is completely unsustainable,” said Tessa Clarke, co-founder and CEO of OLIO.

“Whilst re-engineering the global economy might be out of any one individual’s reach, borrowing instead of buying isn’t.”

Users of the free OLIO app – launched here in November to combat soaring food waste – can now use its new Borrow feature, allowing them to list commonly used household items for neighbours or friends to borrow.

It covers everyday items such as breadmakers, drills, board games and books.

The survey, conducted among OLIO’s 45,000-plus users in Ireland, shows money is not the primary motivation for change.

A total of 26pc said they are driven to reduce their consumption to protect the planet – almost double the number (14pc), who want to save cash.

Nearly 30pc say they intend leading a more environmentally friendly life, with a further 15pc saying they want a simpler life.

“The survey shows that just because we can buy new goods, often at the touch of a button, it doesn’t mean we have to,” added Ms Clarke.

“It’s heartening to see in Ireland that there is a healthy growing awareness of sustainability and the power of borrowing from a neighbour or a friend, or looking for used goods, rather than constantly buying new.

“Borrowing something as simple as a lawnmower removes the need for the raw materials, the manufacturing and labour, packaging, transport and pollution which are part and parcel of buying a new one.”