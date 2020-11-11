Borrowers hit for an extra €180 a month as mortgage rates double eurozone average

MORTGAGE rates here continue to be double those charged across the Eurozone.

This is despite the arrival of new Spanish-owned player Avant Money into the market.

The new competitor is the first for 12 years to offer a sub-2pc mortgage rate.

But the new lender has yet to spark a big drop in rates from its rivals.

Figures from the Central Bank show that the average mortgage rate for new borrowers in September was 2.78pc. This is down 5 basis points on the August figure.

But it is more than twice the 1.34pc average for the euro area.

This means mortgage borrowers here are paying €180 more a month than the average for the eurozone, assuming a typical mortgage of €250,000 over 30 years, calculations by price comparison site Bonkers.ie indicate.

Banks argue that they are unable to lower their rates to the levels seen in the likes of France and Germany because they are required to put aside far more capital than lenders in other European countries when they issue a new mortgage.

This regulatory rule is a legacy of the last financial collapse.

Read More

Ireland continues to be the third most expensive eurozone country for mortgages, with Greece and Latvia the most expensive, the Central Bank said.

The average rate on new fixed rate mortgages fell by 2 basis points to 2.64pc in September 2020, a new series low.

Fixed rate mortgages accounted for almost 80pc of all new agreements in the three months to September.

The amount of money borrowed continues to be affected by the pandemic, although mortgage lending levels are recovering from the hit they took at the start of the outbreak of the virus.

Some €672m in new mortgages were issued in September. This was down 14pc on the same month last year. But it is a 44pc rise when compared with August this year.

New mortgage lending was down 40pc in April, the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

The arrival of Avant Money, which is owned by Spanish bank Bankinter, has prompted AIB and Permanent TSB to reduce their mortgage rates a bit, but not by much.

Avant Money’s 1.95pc market-low rate only applies to those with 40pc equity built up in their home. But its entry has prompted a rise in switching activity.

Lending rates here are high due to a lack of competition in the market, a relatively high rate of defaults coupled with low rates of repossessions, and a requirement by the banks to build up capital reserves to prepare for future shocks.

Bonkers.ie’s Daragh Cassidy said there is still a lack of competition in the Irish mortgage market as it remains heavily concentrated in the hands of a few main banks.

“And although competition has improved in recent times, particularly with the arrival of Avant Money, it’s still below where it needs to be.”

The issue around home repossessions, and the inability of banks to take back a loan that has gone bad, is also a factor in Irish mortgage holders facing higher rates, he added.

Read More

Online Editors