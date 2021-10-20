Boris Johnson to accompany the Queen at centenary of Northern Ireland event

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will accompany the British Queen at an event to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland and the partition of the island tomorrow.

The cross-community service of “reflection and hope” in Armagh will be attended by Government Ministers Simon Coveney and Jack Chambers, but President Michael D Higgins will not attend after controversially claiming the event had become politicised.

Earlier this month, the Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he respects the decision of the President not to attend the event but said, “the Government is in a different position in terms of consideration, and I think it’s the right thing to do.”

“This is not a commemoration, and certainly not a celebration, this is a church service of reflection on the hurt and division of the last 100 years with a willingness to look ahead with more optimism and hope.

“It’s allowing people with very different perspectives on the past to stand in the same church and have that reflection, he added.

“I’m someone that believes that partition was a terrible mistake and has caused extraordinary division on this island, but there are many other people that have a different perspective, and I believe we have to be mature enough to reflect together and look forward if we are going to be serious about a shared island in the future,” Minister Coveney said.

This week, the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland admitted he was not comfortable about participating in a service with other faith leaders to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland and partition of the island.

Archbishop Eamon Martin said that he had been criticised from within his own community for engaging in discussions around the centenary and that he understood their concerns.

But he said he felt it was an opportunity to recognise, and be sensitive to, other viewpoints, and after making his concerns known, his “voice was heard by other church leaders”.

He said that as a Catholic, it was “particularly difficult” for him to engage in any talk about “celebrating” the centenary of 1921 and that he understood the views of those within his own community who regarded partition as a “terrible moment of grief and separation”.

He admitted that at one point, he was “a bit afraid” that the centenary would be a celebration of the foundation of Northern Ireland “and not much else” and that he had expressed these concerns to the other church leaders.

But he said that as head of the Catholic Church, he felt it was his responsibility to encourage his own community to “enter into this period of reflection”, bringing with them their concerns, regrets about the past and aspirations for the future.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein will not attend the event, although the SDLP, senior members of the Irish government and unionists will.