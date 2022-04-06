UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a direct appeal to the Russian people to reject President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, which he called a “stain” on their country’s honour.

In a video message posted online, the Prime Minister urged Russians to download VPNs to enable them to circumvent the Kremlin’s media controls and see for themselves the atrocities being committed in their name.

Mr Johnson’s intervention came after President Volodymyr Zelensky used a dramatic address to the United Nations Security to accuse the Russians of the “most terrible war crimes” since the Second World War.

The Ukrainian leader called for the creation of a special tribunal along the lines of the Nuremberg tribunals used to try leading Nazis to bring those responsible to justice.

The Kremlin responded by claiming images of civilians said to have been killed by Russian soldiers in the town of Bucha were “fake news” having been staged by the Ukrainians themselves.

However, the UK Ministry of Defence said analysis of satellite imagery from March 21 – when the town was still occupied by the Russians – showed at least eight bodies lying in a street.

In his message, Mr Johnson said the “atrocities” committed by Russian forces – including the rape and massacre of innocent civilians – were so shocking that Mr Putin had deliberately sought to hide the truth from his people.

“Your president knows that if you could see what was happening, you would not support his war,” he said.

“He knows that these crimes betray the trust of every Russian mother who proudly waves goodbye to her son as he heads off to join the military.

“And he knows they are a stain on the honour of Russia itself. A stain that will only grow larger and more indelible every day this war continues.”

Mr Johnson said that people only needed a VPN connection to access independent information from around the world.

Speaking in Russian, he added: “Your president stands accused of committing war crimes. But I cannot believe he’s acting in your name”.

It came as a Ukrainian MP has called for the “denazification of Russia” and for images of the nation’s alleged war crimes to be “shown on Russian television every single day”.

Inna Sovsun, the deputy leader of the Holos party, said Russia is committing genocide following the “terrifying” attack on the city of Bucha, where dead civilians have been left strewn across streets and piled into mass graves and there has been widespread evidence of rape.

Denazification is one of the supposed justifications Russian leader Vladimir Putin has given to his people for the invasion but Ms Sovsun likened the conflict to the Second World War, maintaining Ukraine is the country attempting to defend itself from a “Nazi regime”.

“They’re killing us, not as individual human beings, but because we’re Ukrainians,” Ms Sovsun, who is currently in western Ukraine, told the PA news agency.

“That is an act of genocide (and) I understand it will take effort to prove that, but we shall not stop until we prove it.

“Hatred to one nation because of simply belonging to the nation and killing because of that hatred is an act of genocide… that is what the whole world needs to know.”

Ms Sovsun said she believes there is widespread hatred towards Ukrainians from Russian soldiers and many of its people, driven by the country’s propaganda machine.

“They’re the Nazis – of course they are,” she said.

“Don’t be fooled by this saying that it’s just Putin… I hope he dies in suffering but that will not stop the hatred of Russian soldiers towards Ukrainians.

“These could have been random acts of cruelty on the side of the Russian soldiers – but it was not, it was fed to them that they have to hate Ukrainians – that Ukrainians are not equal human beings.

“This is the Nazi state, this is what we’ve been trying to tell the world for a month now… the whole world needs to step in.”

Ms Sovsun said evidence of Russia’s war crimes should be made into movies and shown on Russian television “every single day”.

“Denazification of Russia, that is what we need,” she said.

“The names of the people who did that need to be known to every single Russian, their parents, their wives, their children need to be blamed for what they did.”

She said the West should be arming the Ukrainian military to avoid a repeat of what happened in Bucha.

The MP said the level of shock she has experienced from seeing images from Bucha and other worst-hit areas is “so big, you can’t even cry”.

“The whole of society is extremely traumatised by those images and the level of trauma is just huge,” she said.

“I can’t cry, this level of shock is just so big that you can’t even cry… it’s just terrifying.”

Mr Zelensky’s call for a war crimes tribunal was backed by former UK prime minister Gordon Brown who said President Putin and members of his inner circle could be charged with the crime of aggression.“I believe he could be indicted very quickly because the evidence is clear about him planning, preparing and executing an invasion,” he told BBC2’s Newsnight.“It is what we had to do in Rwanda, we had to do it in relation to Liberia. We did it in relation to other countries as well in Yugoslavia.

“You could be putting out an arrest warrant, not just for Putin but for a lot of his inner circle who have been collaborating with him in these deeds.”