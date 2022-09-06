Boris Johnson gives his final speech as PM saying Britain will come out stronger from downturn

Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that Britain would come out stronger from the economic downturn, as he departed Downing Street to tender his resignation as prime minister. "This is a tough time for the economy," he said.

"This is a tough time for families up and down the country. We can and we will get through it, we will come out stronger the other side."

He said his successor Liz Truss would do everything to help people cope with sky-rocketing energy prices, using his departure speech to throw his support behind the country's new prime minister.

"And I know that Liz Truss and this compassionate Conservative government will do everything we can to get people through this crisis and this country will endure it and we will win," he said, standing in front of the door of his Number 10 Downing Street office and residence.

Mr Johnson left his Downing Street office, to head to Scotland to offer his resignation to the queen.